Wimbledon expansion: What it means as plans reach High Court

With the proposed £200m expansion to Wimbledon in front of the High Court today, it is a nervy time for the All England Club.

A campaign group says the approving Greater London Authority has questions to answer despite the organisation green-lighting plans last year. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is the proposed Wimbledon expansion in court?

Campaign group Save Wimbledon Park has crowdfunded a judicial review that will be heard in the High Court today and tomorrow.

The hearing aims to decide whether a proposed Wimbledon expansion can take place, with approval paving the way for 39 extra courts alongside a new park. The expansion, which will triple the size of the current All England Club site, will also feature an 8,000-seat show court.

Wasn’t this solved before?

Sort of. The GLA granted planning permission for the expansion after Wandsworth Council approved the plans but Merton Council rejected them.

In late 2024 the GLA chose to green light the proposals, paving the way for Wimbledon’s £200m expansion.

But then Save Wimbledon Park claimed the GLA had made errors, adding that this should be seen as a test case for other heritage sites across the capital.

What does the campaign group say?

The group says plans are “unlawful”, describing their fight as a “David versus Goliath battle” in the High Court.

“Our community has given massive support to the campaign over four years, desperate to stop the loss of open space intended for public recreation,” Christopher Coombe, a director of SWP, said.

“Once built, it is gone forever, and there is very little local trust in an organisation that prides itself on fair play, but then breaks its word.

“We all love the Wimbledon championships but don’t believe the proposal is really about protecting the future of the world’s best tennis tournament.”

What does the All England Club say?

Ahead of the tournament, All England club chair Debbie Jevans, said: “We all know the need to transform the former Wimbledon Golf Course in order to stage our qualifying competition on a permanent site.

“This becomes evermore apparent as we see our fellow grand slams staging fully integrated three-week events.”

For Wimbledon, then, it is a need to stay with their rivals across the grand slam calendar.

When will we get a decision on Wimbledon?

The hearing takes place today and tomorrow, with a decision expected in a “few weeks”, according to Jevans.

The High Court is thought unlikely to go against the Greater London Authority as it tends not to pick fights with the government and mayoral bodies over issues such as these.

Just last year, for example, the High Court dismissed a judicial review claim against the GLA relating to low-traffic neighbourhoods in the capital, finding the mayor’s office acted lawfully.

Is that it?

There could be an appeal on either side depending on what happens, but Save Wimbledon Park did not confirm prior to the review what action it would take if it lost.

It is unlikely that any decision that blocked Wimbledon’s expansion would not be met with further action by the All England Club.

The Wimbledon organisers also have further action due for court in January relating to the presence, or not, of a statutory trust.