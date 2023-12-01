Who owns Tottenham now? How much did ENIC and Levy pay Lord Sugar in 2000?

Spurs’ Daniel Levy is the chairman.

Who is the current owner of Tottenham?

ENIC (English National Investment Company), which is run by Daniel Levy, owns Tottenham Hotspur.

British billionaire Joe Lewis’s family trust is the majority owner of ENIC, a subsidiary of the Bahamas-registered Tavistock Group.

Authorities in the US accused Lewis of insider trading in July this year. He is awaiting trial.

Joe Lewis was removed as “a person with significant control” of Spurs in late 2022, leaving the club under the watch of Daniel Levy, who owns a 29.88 per cent stake in ENIC with members of his family.

Levy says he and ENIC are ‘open‘ to selling Spurs although he has stressed he is not seeking an exit.

What is the breakdown of the ownership?

ENIC 85.6% Private investors 14.4%

Levy recently told Bloomberg TV that 30,000 shareholders own around 13.5% of the club.

A 2021 report by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust suggests that private investors are “most likely” to be individuals who purchased shares when the club was listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Who are the chairman and directors of Tottenham?

Spurs’ chairman is Daniel Levy. He is also the managing director of ENIC.

Matthew Collecott is Tottenham’s operations and finance director, while Donna-Maria Cullen is an executive director.

Tottenham also list Todd Kline, the club’s chief commercial officer, and Rebecca Caplehorn, the director of football administration and governance, as directors.

Jonathan Turner, former president of investment bank Qatalyst Partners, is a non-executive director.

What is Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis’s net worth?

The Sunday Times valued Daniel Levy’s net worth at £500m in 2023.

Joe Lewis’s personal net worth is $6.53bn, according to Bloomberg.

When did ENIC and Levy buy Tottenham and who was the previous owner?

ENIC bought a controlling stake in Tottenham in late 2000, with Daniel Levy becoming chairman early in 2001.

Lord Sugar was the club’s previous owner. He first sold his 29.9 per cent stake to ENIC for £22m in 2000 before finally leaving the club when he sold his remaining shares of 13 per cent for £25m.

What is Daniel Levy and ENIC’s record as Tottenham owners?

Levy and ENIC have overseen a period of transformation at Spurs, with the club moving to a new stadium after leaving White Hart Lane in 2017.

The financial accounts for the 2021-22 season show that they are reaping the benefits of a larger stadium capacity. Tottenham’s revenue increased by 22.7 per cent to £440m compared to the previous season, in which many games were played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club’s current ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, cost roughly £1bn.

Tottenham also reached the final of the Champions League in 2019, the climax of a more successful time under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is now at rivals Chelsea.

While the sale of all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich temporarily left the club in a state of limbo, Tottenham have performed well under Australian manager Ange Postecoglou.

Levy and ENIC have faced criticism from fans due to rising ticket prices and a lack of progress on the field.