Where to watch the 2025 Six Nations in London, from sports bars to posh pubs

The Six Nations seems to come around faster and faster every year, and the 2025 edition will kick off on Friday.

Across five of the next seven weekends, beginning on 31 January, a total of 15 matches will be broadcast across London.

So City AM has done the hard and collected the best pubs and sports bars in London to watch the 2025 Guinness Six Nations.

Market Place – Vauxhall and Peckham

This street market vibe houses vendors, big screens and lots of space to watch the Six Nations.

With spots in Vauxhall and Peckham – and new openings due for St Paul’s and Baker Street – this growing chain also houses pool (the game!) and long sharing tables.

Among the food options, Market Place says, are burritos from Yorkshire Burrito, Nepalese curries from Annapurna Spice, tacos from Streat Latin and sushi from Inamo Sukoshi.

More info here

Cadogan Arms – Chelsea

Having reopened in 2021 the Cadogan Arms is a classic of west London and sits on the Top 50 UK Best Gastropubs Awards list.

For those interested, the Rose Room accommodates up to 50 standing or 35 seated guests and features a private horseshoe bar.

Guests can enjoy snack platters (Buttermilk Friend Chicken, Black Pudding Scotch Egg and Steak Tarte Toast) for £20pp.

More info here

Brigadiers – The City

Brigadiers is the City gem that always over delivers. The Indian restaurant will be showing all Friday and Saturday matches from this year’s Six Nations with a number of screens and private dining.

The hot spot will also do Lunch with Legends, where rugby names combine with a six-course feast menu relating to the six participating nations.

More info here

The Prince – West Brompton

A classic bottomless brunch spot in the Capital, the Prince has a small number of screens available to show the live sport.

But the location is working on a new sports room, which should capture the West Brompton audience for the coming years.

More info here

The George – Fitzrovia

The George is a Grade II listed building that reopened in 2022 with an all-day dining menu and a cozy Gluepot bar.

For those interested, The Green Room (seats up to 8), the Private Dining Room (ideal for 20 seated or 25 standing), or The Snug are available

Guests can enjoy snack platters (Buttermilk Friend Chicken, Black Pudding Scotch Egg and Steak Tarte Toast) for £20pp.

More info here

Boxcar Bar & Grill – City of Westminster

This spot in West Central will be showing every match of the Six Nations with steaks, burgers, seasonal dishes, and Sunday roasts available.

The Tap Room, downstairs, is also available for private hire.

More info here

The Hound – Chiswick

Open for less than a year the Hound is housed within an old Victorian police station with a number of open and more private rooms.

For those interested the Hound has a private dinging room for 18 and a Green Room for 25-30 guests.

Guests can enjoy snack platters (Buttermilk Friend Chicken, Black Pudding Scotch Egg and Steak Tarte Toast) for £20pp.

More info here

Redwood and co – Various locations

Classics of the London sports bar scene, Redwood, Goldwood and the other branches dot the capital.

They host good bar food, plenty of screens and open expanses in which to stand.

During the Six Nations there should be enough screens for the football, for those who moan at this time of year.

More info here

Six Nations at Twickenham

Of course, you can simply go to Twickenham and soak up the atmosphere.

Fight your way into the popular Cabbage Patch for a couple of beers before the game and watch in relative peace while 82,000 fans descend on Allianz Stadium.

Post-match enjoy the party atmosphere at the Shack across the road, and then head to the White Swan on the banks of the Thames for a quiet one before heading home.

More info here, here and here