Where to celebrate English Wine Week in London, from tours to tastings

As a UK-based wine lover, one of the most important weeks is nearly upon us: English Wine Week. England has always been one of the most important wine markets in the world, flooded with wines from every grape growing country, but 17-25 June is the time for our own produce to shine.

At the recent Decanter Awards a record 18,250 wines were entered from 57 countries around the world and the UK continues to impress, winning 143 of the medals, including a Best In Show for Gusbourne’s Blancs de Blanc 2018. Only 50 of these coveted awards are granted, so it is quite a win for this tiny island with its limited produce compared to the traditional big hitters.

Topically, this was also the English sparkling City A.M. served at its own awards Celebrating The City – what great taste we have!

England also scored a Platinum for Ridgeview’s Rosé de Noirs 2018 and a further three Gold medals for Candover Brook, Hambledon, Woodchurch, Chapel Down and Gusbourne (again).

Where to celebrate English Wine Week

Celebrations are certainly due, so here are some ways to get involved. Head to winegb.co.uk to see events organised across the country, such as Rathfinny in Sussex offering guided tours and tastings (19-22 June, 10.30am, £37.50) or the Thames Valley Food & Drink Festival at Brightwell Vineyard in Oxfordshire (17-18 June).

Local food vendors and wine tastings make this a foodie’s dream, handy for any wine-loving dad over Father’s Day weekend. Take a look at winegardenofengland.co.uk, which has linked eight top producers together as a premium wine tourism experience. Visitors can tour and taste some of Kent’s very best including Westwell, Chapel Down, Squerryes, Simpsons, Gusbourne, Biddenden, Balfour and the Anglo-French alliance of Domaine Evremond.

Looking ahead, Hampshire’s Black Chalk has teamed up with the Totally Wild Forage Experience on 15 July and 19 August, where diners can spend three hours rummaging on the grounds ahead of a tour of the vineyard and a wine tasting with canapés created from their own foraged ingredients (£70pp).

Those of you wanting to sample our fantastic wines a little closer to home can pop to Pan Pacific London, which is launching an English Wine Flight along with its acclaimed afternoon teas (£68pp). On 23rd June at Carlton House Terrace there will be a Battle of the Bubbles, where wines from the UK and France will be blind tasted by the guests to crown the champion (£15pp) as well as a range of activities and talks, including one I shall be grabbing a front seat for: All You Need To Know About English Sparkling Wine by Gusbourne at 7.30pm.

However you indulge in the best booze Britain has to offer, if social media pops your cork be sure to include #EnglishWineWeek to connect to others supporting and celebrating this week.

English Wine Week runs from 17 – 25 June and more information is on the website