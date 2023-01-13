Where to celebrate Burns Night in London: Bars and restaurants serving haggis and drams

Burns Night, the birthday of the great Scottish bard Robert Burns is one of the highlights of the London restaurant scene, with venues across the capital laying on special spreads and keeping the city’s bagpipe community in work. Expect a lots of readings of the tongue-twisting Address to a Haggis as well as the consumption of much whisky. Here are a few of our favourites.

Bistrot Galvin

Bistrot Galvin will celebrate the bard with a six-course tasting menu made up of traditional Scottish fare including cullen skink; haggis, neeps and tatties, Isle of Mull cheddar and raspberry cranachan trifle. The tasting menu is priced at £60 per person with additional wine or whisky pairings also available. Places are limited and can be reserved via

• galvinrestaurants.com

Rosewood London

On Burns Night itself Glenfiddich and Rosewood London will host an indulgent evening at the newly launched Time:Capsule terrace. Ticket holders can expect spoken-word performances including an Address to the Haggis and various specially penned poems from collective I Am Loud. A selection of Burns Night cocktails and small plates prepared by Holborn Dining Room will be served, including a Stornoway black pudding and quail scotch egg; haggis with neeps and tatties and a Glenfiddich whisky treacle pudding.

rosewoodhotels.com

Local & Wild

Local & Wild restaurant group, helmed by brothers Oliver and Richard Gladwin, will partner with Bruichladdich Whisky on a two course menu to mark the occasion, available only on 25th January across all Local & Wild restaurants including The Shed, Notting Hill and Sussex Soho. Expect baked haggis, neeps and tatties, designed for sharing between two and priced at £28. This will be followed by a pudding of cranachan, heather honey and raspberries, priced at £7. Also on offer will be a limited edition cocktail featuring Bruichladdich’s finest blends.

• gladwinbrothers.com

The Sun Tavern

East London bar, The Sun Tavern will be raise a glass to Scotland in a collaboration with Aberfeldy Whisky, with a limited edition cocktail menu and free haggis bites from Broadway Market stalwarts Deeney’s. There will be an Address To The Haggis and a rendition or two of Burns’ best work. To round the night off, Rennie of Scottish indie band The View will be on the decks until 12am.

• thesuntavern.co.uk

Carousel

The Botanist Gin is hosting a special night at Carousel. Some of the country’s most acclaimed chefs will be creating a multi-course tribute to the bard, with talent from Edinburgh’s Heron and Taisteal and Ardnamurchan’s Mingary Castle. The menu will feature five courses of contemporary Scottish fine dining, accompanied by cocktails from The Botanist Gin, distilled on the isle of Islay.

• carousel-london.com

Mount St Restaurant

Mount St Restaurant on the corner of Mayfair’s Mount Street and South Audley Street will be serving a Burns Night special for one night only. Alongside the regular a la carte menu guests will have the choice of a three-course special menu to mark the occasion. Executive chef Jamie Shears has shipped in the finest Scottish ingredients, including venison from the Invercauld Estate, which is home to sister property The Fife Arms in Braemar. The menu is priced at £80 per person and based on a minimum of two people sharing.

• mountstrestaurant.com