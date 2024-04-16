Best beer gardens in London from Lock Tavern to The Captain Kidd

It’s Russian roulette season for lovers of beer gardens. At any given hour – or any given minute, for that matter – you might experience glorious sunshine, gale force winds or pelting hailstones. It’s worth the risk in our books and we’re already planning a long weekend sipping pints in our favourite London boozers. Still, with the risk of a downpour, it better be a really good beer garden: here are the best London has to offer.

1) Fox on the Hill, Denmark Hill

One City A.M. staffer’s ‘beers on a budget’ option when the sun’s out, the Fox sits next to a consistently busy road and is approximately 40 per cent car park. It is, however, dirt cheap (Wetherspoons) and has a sizable beer garden, complete with a fox statue and a half-decent view of the London skyline. This particular bit of south London isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing but what it does well – beer gardens, bus routes – it does very well indeed. It has the added advantage of being the closest cheap pub to the hospital, so the people watching is exceptional.

2) The Dulwich Wood House, Dulwich

A stunning, secret dog-friendly oasis tucked away neatly between Dulwich and Crystal Palace. Its neat and tidy garden is so perfect that it sometimes feels like it’s the only place to go in South London. Shelter in one of its garden huts or under parasols on comfy garden furniture that’s a pleasure to sit on.

3) Tapping the Admiral, Camden

It’s hidden away in Camden but home to none other than Nelson the cat. He has his own (cat-sized) sofa next to the fireplace and an extra bed next to the front door – you’ll find him in one of the two and he never fails to put a smile on your face. Other than Nelson, the beer garden is fitting for any type of weather.

4) The Half Moon, Herne Hill

Brixton is dripping with decent outdoor drinking dens (the Duke of Edinburgh, for one) but just up the road in the altogether more civilised Herne Hill lies both The Florence and The Half Moon, both of which have excellent outdoor areas. Our vote goes – just – to the Half Moon, purely on the grounds it’s slightly easier to get a table.

5) Camel and Artichoke, Waterloo

This fine establishment by Waterloo station has a small, hidden beer garden that houses no more than 30 people in its lovely little sun trap. With good food nearby and a nice quiet vibe running through its Saturday afternoons, it is a secluded spot desperate to be found.

6) Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park

It’s half the fun just to make it to the top of this multi-layered, labyrinthine pub garden, which seems to stretch on forever. With seats smudged into every cramped-but-suntrap corner, it’s easy to make friends with the crowd, who are mostly Finsbury Park locals gathering to watch the sports. If you’re not up for that then find a table inside to scoff Thai food from the surprisingly cheap on-site kitchen.

7) Lock Tavern, Camden

Once one of the coolest spots in town, when Amy Winehouse and the indie rock stars of the naughties used to sink pints in Camden, The Lock Tavern retains its cache as a great gig pub with a decent suntrap terrace. On a busy summer’s day it’s as chaotic up here as it is on the main Camden thoroughfare below.

8) Spaniards Inn, Hampstead Heath

After a decent slog across Hampstead Heath, it’s essential to find a watering hole, and the Spaniard’s Inn is easily the best. Once the hangout spot of choice for J.R.R. Tolkien, the pub is incredibly cosy, and there’s an extensive garden with hanging flora and fauna and plenty of space for big parties. Don’t miss the scotch eggs, which are absolutely killer.

9) The Crown and Shuttle, Shoreditch

This pub sits in the No Man’s Land between the City and Shoreditch and its giant pub garden reflects this – it’s half hipsters pre-gaming on the way to a gig, half suited types chatting about the Stock Market, but hey, they say London’s diverse and The Crown and Shuttle nails that. Get there at midday in the peak summer months for a good few hours of the good stuff before the shine is eclipsed by some rather badly placed tall buildings.

10) Pub on the Park, London Fields

London Fields in summer is truly the very best of London: towering oak trees shading the hipster masses gathered in circles on the grass and cyclists bearing towels in their baskets heading towards the lido. On the corner, there’s Pub on the Park, with big umbrellas for shading and big terraces for sunning when the weather plays ball. It’s fun to observe the east Londoners from the raised drinking platform.

11) The Porterhouse, Covent Garden

Beer gardens in central London are vanishingly rare, and The Porterhouse is hardly Eden levels of verdant, but hey, it’s somewhere to sit outdoors in Covent Garden without worrying your bag might get stolen. The garden’s on Maiden Lane, the narrow road behind the Covent Garden Piazza where the Vaudeville and Strand Theatre’s stage doors are, so you can watch actors come and go as you sip.

12) The Prince Albert, Twickenham

Competition breeds excellence in this part of London. You could take your pick from The White Swan, Balmy Arms, Cabbage Patch, The Fox, Sussex Arms or the Prince Blucher and have a fantastic pub in a little patch of paradise. Our favourite, though, is the Prince Albert, with a chic and cosy beer garden complete with heaters, table service and – most importantly – outer London beer prices.

13) The Captain Kidd, Wapping

Sit within spitting distance of the Thames as it laps against its banks beside the adorable beer garden at the Captain Kidd. One of London’s historic pubs, this is a joy in any weather and an absolute delight when the sun deigns to shine. Also check out the similarly maritime-themed Prospect of Whitby just down the road.

14) The Nag’s Head, Walthamstow Village

The Nag’s Head is one of those pubs that’s so endearingly weird you can’t help but fall in love with it. Half old-school boozer, part shambolic community centre, there’s a lovely vibe here, with live music and great staff. The massive beer garden is also a great place to while away a Sunday afternoon – or a Monday evening, for that matter.