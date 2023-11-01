Here’s what the City of London skyline will look like in 2030

City of London’s 2030 skyline

The City of London has said it is looking to provide the equivalent of 70 football pitches of space for City workers coming back to the office after revealing new images of what London’s skyline will look like by the end of the decade.

The City of London corporation has released visualisations of what the City would look like by 2030, with the Walkie Talkie building dwarfed by an array of new skyscrapers.

Images released by the corporation feature all major developments that have been approved and set to be completed in the coming years.

The City of London’s planning and transportation committee has seen a staggering 25 per cent increase in applications received and decided compared to last year.

This surge in applications for new skyscrapers comes as the number of workers returning to the City increases, rising by almost 30,000 since 2021.

The authority said it is now negotiating new development proposals that would increase office space by half-a-million square miles of space – the equivalent to 70 football pitches.

According to estimates based on Greater London Authority data, there is a strong demand for office space in the City, with job numbers expected to grow by 85,000 by 2040. The Corporation said the Square Mile would need more than a million square metres of extra office space by this date to accommodate this expected increase in City workers.

Chair of the Planning and Transportation Committee at the City of London Corporation, Shravan Joshi, said: “These new CGI images clearly illustrate the ever-changing nature of London’s incredible skyline. It demonstrates that the City office is here to stay, and that the Square Mile’s real estate sector is robust and thriving, despite wider economic concerns.

Here’s what it looks like now…

… and here’s what it will look like in 2030