South Bank: US developer plans three new skyscrapers by Blackfriars Bridge

The South Bank may be set for three more skyscrapers after US property developer Hines submitted plans for an underdeveloped site near Blackfriars Bridge.

The site, 18 Blackfriars Road, has been underdeveloped for 20-years but planning permission has now been submitted to transform the location situated near the Tate Modern, National Theatre, and the Southbank Centre.

It was once the former headquarters for grocery giant Sainsbury’s, who exited the land in 2001, with the site laying empty since then.

Alongside two residential buildings which will provide 400 homes, Hines also has plans to build a new public space called the Rotunda and office space.

Some 20,000 sq ft of the workspace will be affordable and aimed at supporting “local and socially minded enterprises”.

The plans will need to be approved before work can get underway. Existing planning permission exists for two towers, however the new development extends to a third.

The submission comes amid an ongoing row over the ‘Slab’ development further down the river by Coin Street.

Plans also include retail and food outlets, office and residential amenities, cultural and performance facilities, educational spaces, as well as other flexible uses.

“The significant investment we are planning underlines our firm belief in London, and its enduring appeal as a global centre for business,” Ross Blair, senior managing director and Country Head of Hines UK, said:

“We believe that our proposals for 18 Blackfriars Road will add significant value to the already established growth story of the Southbank and Bankside neighbourhoods, and as a long-term owner and operator we are deeply invested in the future success of the site and the benefits it will bring to the Southwark community.”

He added: “Occupiers are demanding more from their spaces to attract and retain the best people, the lines have blurred between workspace, wellness and leisure, and our design truly responds to these needs, offering an inspirational mix of spaces that foster collaboration.

“In many places around the world, Hines has successfully delivered environments which connect with the local community through a rich arts and wellbeing programme for the benefit of generations to come.”