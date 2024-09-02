Check these amazing photos of surviving Victorian London pubs

London pubs The Betsey Trotwood, Clerkenwell; Rose & Crown Southwark – photos by @LondonPubFacades

London has many great things going for it, but among the very best are its great pubs. Many of the traditional “gin palace” style Victorian pubs are functioning relics of a bygone era, listed buildings that stand defiantly against the march of town-planning progress.

Photographer Nahidul, who goes by the handle @LondonPubFacades, has made a photoseries charting London pubs that have somehow remained standing when everything around them has been lost to the sands of time. These freestanding monuments to London’s hard-drinking heritage are both beautiful in their own right and a nostalgic reminder of how the city used to look before steel and glass became the defining building materials of our time. We caught up with @LondonPubFacades‘ Nahidul to ask him about his project.

What inspired you to photograph these pubs in the first place?

Pubs provide a sense of continuity amidst the constant change around them, especially those that visibly stand firm despite surrounding modern development. I find pubs fascinating, beautiful, and completely unique. In my opinion, no other place matches London in terms of variety, character, and sheer volume. They’re as integral to London life as cafés are to Paris, deeply woven into the social and cultural fabric of the city. So, when I found myself with a lot of time on my hands during covid, I set out to capture and showcase as many of these pubs as I could.

From left: London pubs The George Tavern in Shadwell and The Black Prince, Kennington – photos by @LondonPubFacades

What do they say about London and the way it’s changing?

The decline of the pub has been much highlighted in recent years and in a way, they reflect the broader changes we see happening in London’s social and economic landscape. But even though their numbers have dropped over the years, there are still over 3,500 pubs in the city today. Despite the ever changing city they exist in, pubs continue to be important symbols of London’s cultural heritage and unique character.

Are you sad that places like these aren’t being built anymore?

I am. They don’t build them like they used to, so every pub that’s demolished or converted into flats is lost forever. Many of London’s pubs date back to the Victorian era, reflecting a time of rapid growth and prosperity, but there are also pubs from the Georgian era and even as far back as the 16th and 17th centuries. Preserving these places is crucial for maintaining the city’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Which ones would you recommend our readers visit and why?

The Golden Lion in Camden stands out (literally and figuratively) as the sole survivor on its street in an area that’s seen heavy regeneration and development. It’s also a lovely boozer. Similarly, The Palm Tree in Mile End was once part of a terrace that was destroyed during the Blitz, with the pub being the lone survivor. Inside, it’s a complete relic, with very little, if anything, having changed over the years. It’s definitely worth a visit for the atmosphere alone—just remember to bring cash, as it’s cash only.

From left: London pubs The Palm Tree, Mile End and The Golden Lion, Camden – photos by @LondonPubFacades

Do you have a favourite pub (or pubs) in the series?

I’d have to go with The George Tavern in Shadwell—I grew up not too far from it, and it’s a true institution in that part of London.

Do you go drinking in them or just admire them from the outside?

I would say I’ve had a drink in about 80 per cent of the pubs I’ve photographed. Occasionally, I’ll stumble upon one on the way to or from somewhere, but generally, I’ve already earmarked a specific pub to photograph. So, I’ll make a day of it and head inside for a pint afterward.

What do you plan on doing with the series?

Besides selling the occasional print on Etsy, I’m not entirely sure yet. However, I would love to see the photos being compiled in book form one day, perhaps as a coffee table book.

How can people see more of your work?You can find more of my work on Instagram at @LondonPubFacades.