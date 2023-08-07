The best covered terraces and courtyards at London restaurants

August has continued as July left off, with bucket-loads of rain, which is absolutely no good for those who fancy a bit of al fresco dining. Forecasts predict the weather to remain “unsettled” for the next couple of weeks so we have rounded up some of the best covered terraces and courtyards in which to enjoy a great meal without having to worry about getting soaked.

SMOKESTAK, Shoreditch

SMOKESTAK has a year round heated and covered terrace that’s ideal for whiling away a lazy afternoon eating smoked meat and drinking craft beer. The awning, made of army green canvas, is designed to protect guests from unpredictable weather but can also be pulled back for sunnier days to allow the light to flood through. Guests can expect signature smoked meats and a barbecue led menu of much-loved favourites.

Luca, Islington

Luca opened in Clerkenwell in November 2016 and has been a staple ever since. The kitchen is headed up by Robert Chambers (previously of The Square, Locanda Locatelli, the Ledbury), who brings to Luca his interpretation of modern Italian cuisine, celebrating the best of seasonal British produce. Guests can enjoy plates including Luca’s renowned parmesan fries, monkfish crudo and rigatoni with pork sausage ragù whilst sipping a Bergamericano Spritz on the secluded, foliage-filled terrace, surrounded by olive trees and jasmine.

Acme Fire Cult, Dalston

In the heart of Dalston, Acme Fire Cult’s patio is the ultimate spot for al fresco feasting. A collaboration with Steve Ryan of 40FT Brewery, Acme Fire Cult offers a new approach to live fire cooking, where vegetables take centre stage, and where food and drink are intrinsically linked. The terrace is fully weatherproofed, with wrap-around cover that can be sealed if the British summer’s is not playing ball. To be enjoyed alongside the food, 40FT has 10 taps pouring fresh, contemporary beers produced on site, including Dalston Sunrise and Deep Irish Stout.

La Goccia (by Petersham Nurseries), Covent Garden

Situated in the heart of Covent Garden, Italian restaurant La Goccia from the Petersham Nurseries team allows guests to dine al fresco in the tranquil central courtyard, under a canopy to protect from the rain. Lit up in the evening by festoon bulbs and candlelight, the hidden oasis transports guests to a typical Italian piazza where they can enjoy seasonal plates of cicchetti and sip on limoncello spritz and campari soda.

The Beaumont, Mayfair

The Beaumont’s chic, sheltered al fresco terrace overlooks Mayfair’s Brown Hart Gardens. With 1920s-style rattan armchairs, blankets, heaters and café tables enfolded by lush greenery, the Terrace serves drinks alongside a Terracemenu, comprising transatlantic-inspired dishes from Head Chef Ben Boeynaems. Cigars from The Beaumont’s Humidor can also be enjoyed on the terrace.

Koya, Bloomberg Arcade

Koya City’s 50-seater covered terrace is situated in the Bloomberg Arcade, making it a great option for noodle-lovers whether or not the weather improves. This much-loved Japanese udon noodle hotspot serves up an array of hot and cold dishes to suit all types of weather. Be sure to check the blackboard specials, too.

Dinings SW3 , Chelsea

located in a mews off Walton Street close to both Chelsea and Knightsbridge, Dinings SW3 features a secluded outdoor courtyard seating 20. It’s the perfect place to enjoy the Izakaya-style cooking that combines authentic Japanese influences with European cuisines. Executive chef Masaki Sugisaki has developed a style of seasonal sushi and sashimi using fresh seafood from Cornish day boats.

