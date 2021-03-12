Where to eat and drink outdoors in London from 12 April

With exactly a month to go until bars and restaurants with outdoor seating are allowed to reopen on 12 April, we’re daring to dream of a time when we can meet up with friends and support the hospitality industry. We’ve collected a list of our favourite outdoor spots across London, which we’ll update throughout the month to keep you in the loop.

Skylight Rooftop

Known for its panoramic views across the London skyline, Skylight’s expansive terrace makes it one of London’s biggest outdoor bars. Located at Tobacco Dock, Skylight will reopen with table bookings (both open air and covered), bars, a tropical beer terrace and food from Hikari and State Side. Skylight will host a week-long party upon reopening before returning to its regular Thursday-Sunday opening times. Over the coming months there will also be a season of screenings and outdoor events. Book here.

American Bar at The Stafford

American Bar brings a touch of sophistion to al fresco drinking, with its cobbled terrace hidden away in Mayfair. Executive Chef Josef Rogulski is the man behind the menu, blending hotel favourites with more exotic flavours and techniques from across the globe. Drinks include classic cocktails and there’s an excellent wine cellar. Book here.

La Terraza, Iberica

Tapas restaurant Iberica will open La Terraza on the 12 April, with outdoor dining available on their large, covered outdoor terrace. Expect a simple yet delicious menu of grilled dishes and light salads, paired with Spanish wines, beers and cocktails. Book here.

Arros QD

The new terrace tucked away behind Oxford Street will open on 12 April. With tables for up to six, you can share a signature paella with your bubble. Arros specialises in Valencian paella cooked over wood fire by three-Michelin starred chef Quique Dacost. Book here.

Crockers

For those looking for a jaunt out of London, take a one-hour trip to Henley. The new restaurant with rooms boasts a terrace overlooking Henley’s historic marketplace. With head chef Tom Westerland on the pans, the menu consists of revamped British classics. The house burger is served in a beef fat bun with smoked cheese and bacon, or there’s their whole roasted cauliflower with raisins, curry and onion bhaji. Book here.

The Nest at Treehouse London

The Nest is a spacious and rooftop terrace with spectacular, uninterrupted views and ample space, making it perfectly suited to social distanced drinking. Opening on 12 April, it will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

The bar team has developed a brand new bar menu for the relaunch as well as a range of cocktails including an Avocado Bellini, Whisky Colada, and Barrel Aged Coconut Manhattan.

There is a minimum spend of £50 for a two-hour reservation from Monday to Thursday for bookings from 5pm onwards and from 12pm onwards on Sundays.

Reservations on Friday to Saturday are open from 12pm, when a two-hour reservation has a minimum spend of £75. Book here.

The Macallan Manor House at Rosewood London

Inspired by the Scottish Highlands, The Macallan Manor House is an immersive terrace, located in the Rosewood London’s courtyard. The terrace will reopen on 12 April with an all day dining menu. Book here.

Mercato Metropolitano

With a partially covered garden area totalling 15,000 square feet and over 500 seats, Elephant & Castle’s Mercato Metropolitano is home to more than 40 food and drink vendors making it London’s leading food and drink metropolis. This includes an on-site micro-brewery German Kraft and vendors selling dishes from Italy to Japan, Colombia to Germany, Vietnam to Argentina, all created using locally sourced ingredients. The garden is a jungle paradise, with over 200 plants ranging from ferns and bamboo to hop plants and olive trees. Book here.

Julie’s

A London legend since 1969, Julie’s is a neighbourhood restaurant with an international reputation. The elegant outdoor terrace on Portland Place, surrounded by neighbourhood boutiques and art galleries, is the perfect space to socialise while enjoying modern British cuisine and sensational seasonal dishes developed by chef patron Shay Cooper. Lunch and dinner are available outside in the square from Tuesday to Sunday, as well as for Sunday Lunch. Book here.

Granger & Co

Granger & Co restaurants – Bill Granger’s unique fresh and innovative approach to Australian dining will be open for al fresco brunch. Granger & Co’s Chelsea, located on Pavilion Road, has a secret terrace that’s the perfect spot for afternoon cocktails. Book here.

Mortimer House Kitchen

Mortimer House Kitchen in Fitzrovia will be serving simple Mediterranean plates with rich Middle Eastern on its terrace along Mortimer Street and Wells Street. With a weatherproof awning and heaters, it’s a great place to enjoy the new Spring menu. Book here.

The Red Duck

The Red Duck will finally open its 12-seater terrace to the neighbourhood in Balham. The menu will focus on Chinese classics prepared using cutting edge techniques to provide quick, vibrant, colourful dishes, free from flavour enhancers or additives. Book here.

Gaucho Restaurants

You’ll struggle to find a better view along the Southbank than those from Gaucho’s Tower Bridge restaurant. Located between London Bridge and Tower Bridge, the restaurant’s terrace boasts two brand-new weatherproof dining pods with luxurious inside seating bookable for up to six diners. They feature their own speakers so guests can choose their own music, and have their own private server, with every booking receiving a bottle of Chandon. The pods can be booked for lunch or dinner and come with additional comforts such as sheepskin throws, hot water bottles and blankets. Book here.

Rail House Cafe

With a covered and heated terrace, Victoria’s Rail House Cafe is the perfect place for groups of up to six to meet for drinks and dining. Seating 120, you’ll be able to enjoy all-day menus and weekend Brunch. Sister restaurant Riding House Cafe on Great Titchfield Street will also be reopening on April 12th, with a covered outdoor terrace. Book here.

Bar Douro London Bridge

Wine bar and restaurant Bar Douro London Bridge’s restaurant will open on 13 April with an extended outdoor terrace serving Portuguese sharing plates. The terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a white port and tonic to toast the end of lockdown. Book here.

The Hawk’s Nest

The Hawk’s Nest reopens its outdoor dining space and bar in Shepherd’s Bush on 12 April. It has the ideal layout, with benches and tables outdoors, all safely socially distanced, holding up to 180 seated covers, with heaters and coverings for those chilly spring evenings. The team will be launching a new agave-based cocktail menu, featuring tequilas such as “El Rayo” and “The Lost Explorer” Mezcal. Book here.

28-50 Wine Bar & Kitchen

Independent wine specialists 28-50 Wine Bar & Kitchen Covent Garden and its sister Wine Workshop & Kitchen Marylebone will open up both terraces for outdoor dining, with chef Julien Baris offering a host of new seasonal dishes. Highlights from the new menu include freshly caught seafood platters, which pair perfectly with 28-50’s varied wine-list. Book here.

Yauatcha City

Yauatcha City’s two spacious wraparound terraces, recently revamped and overlooking Broadgate Circle, provide the perfect destination for guests to catch up over Yauatcha’s renowned dim sum and cocktails. Yauatcha Soho’s outdoor terrace will also open its doors from 12 April. Book here.

Peruvian El Aperitivo Terrace at COYA Angel Court

COYA Angel Court’s Peruvian inspired terrace is the ideal place to dine outside post-lockdown. The tucked away space will be open from 12 April for guests to use as a City escape. Available every Monday to Friday, guests can enjoy the outdoor bar food from both the lunch and dinner menu as well as COYA’s famous Pisco Sours. Book here.

Petersham Nurseries Richmond

Petersham Nurseries Café in Richmond will reopen throughout the week, with evening service on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Located near Richmond Park and set within the nurseries’ gardens, guests are invited to dine alfresco beneath the pergola, which will be heated and covered throughout the spring. The Spring and Summer menu will focus on Italian-inspired, seasonal dishes with a produce and provenance-led cooking style. Book here.

SMOKESTAK

The Shoreditch barbecue restaurant from David Carter, specialising in slow smoked meats, has a new green canvas-awning to cover its outside terrace tables, with clear roofing panels to allow the light in, and heaters for colder afternoons. Book here.