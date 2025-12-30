What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London January 2026

Whats on in London January 2026

January in London is the ideal time to experience the city’s vibrant culture with fewer crowds and lower costs. This guide highlights seasonal activities like the “Winter by the River” market at London Bridge, alongside exclusive offers such as West End theatre sales. To ensure you have an exciting start to the year, we also suggest unique activities and tours, ranging from “Hidden London” underground expeditions to the immersive light and sound displays of the free “Vibrance” festival.

Keep on reading to discover what’s on this January in London.

Activities and Tours

Hidden London Guided Tours

Now – 31 January, Wednesdays to Sundays

Explore the closed-off parts of the Tube with London Transport Museum’s exclusive Hidden London guided tours. This month you can explore former passenger corridors lined with 1960s original posters at Euston, secret parts of Green Park with a fascinating wartime history, and the original Edwardian corridors of Piccadilly Circus, closed to the public since 1929.

Various locations, click here to see the latest dates and book your ticket.

Vibrance, a New and Free Festival of Light & Sound to Explore

29 and 30 January

Experience the City of London in a new way as historic streets and hidden corners are transformed with light, sound and live performance. Discover more than a dozen art installations and immersive experiences across the Culture Mile, all free.

Find out more & plan your visit here.

Sightseeing at St Paul’s Cathedral

Mondays to Saturdays, except Wednesdays

St Paul’s, with its world-famous dome, is an iconic feature of the London skyline. Walk in the footsteps of royalty and political leaders on the Cathedral Floor, explore the Crypt where notable figures from our nation’s history are buried – or scale the Dome and enjoy unrivalled views across London.

Whatever you believe, everyone is also welcome to come along to their free-to-attend daily services, and enjoy the world-renowned voices of the Cathedral choir and other talented musicians.

Location: St Paul’s Cathedral, St Paul’s Churchyard, EC4M 8AD.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 8:30am to 4pm (last entry), except Wednesdays (10am to 4pm).

For more information visit St Paul’s Cathedral | St Paul’s Cathedral.

January Sale Shopping Spots

Providence Row Pop-Up Store — Curated Second-Hand Fashion

Now – 25 January

Browse high-quality pre-loved fashion from beloved brands at this community-driven pop-up at One New Change. Shop, donate or give, all while supporting Providence Row’s work for people affected by homelessness.

Location: One New Chage, London, EC3M 9AF

Discover more here.

Up to 50% off Selected Lines at Moss

Now available

Enjoy up to 50% off selected lines, with standout savings on timeless winter staples and tailored favourites. From the Taupe Field Jacket now £99.95 (was £199) to sharp suits like the Navy Herringbone at £149 (was £349), there’s never been a better time to invest in your wardrobe.

Limited stock, limited time — shop the sale while it lasts at Moss.

Location: Moss, 143 Victoria Street, SW1E 5NH

For more information visit here.

Dress for Success Greater London

Now Open

If you’re passionate about fashion, sustainability and empowering women, make sure to stop by this charity shop. Dress for Success Greater London is a charity shop whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life. Proceeds go towards supporting women on their journey to success while promoting sustainable shopping.

Location: 55 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BB.

For more information and to learn more visit here.

Offers Available

Wagamama £12 Lunch Deal

Monday to Friday, 11am – 3pm

Wagamama is levelling up the midday meal with a brand new deal that’s going to make lunch something to seriously look forward to. Introducing wagamama lunch time, this deal includes a selection of a fresh bowl paired with a soft drink or coffee for £12.

For more information on location and the lunch menu visit here.

Save Up to 54% off Starlight Express

Now – 19 April

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s STARLIGHT EXPRESS is now playing at the custom-built Starlight Auditorium! This immersive production features a cast of 40 skating around and above you, performing beloved classics like “Make Up My Heart” and “Starlight Express.”

Read more Northern Line closures to impact midweek after-work drinks until May

Directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Ashley Nottingham, this electrifying show is a high-speed experience for all ages. Don’t miss the legendary musical seen by over 20 million people worldwide!

Location: Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre at 3 Fulton Rd, Wembley HA9 0SP

Book theatre tickets here.

Save Up to 34% off Cirque Du Soleil: OVO

9 January – 1 March

The world’s most iconic circus returns, more surreal and energetic than ever before. This reimagined classic invites you to enter a hidden world where world-class performers transform into a kaleidoscope of insects. Experience the thrill of soaring butterflies and gravity-defying spiders brought to life by breathtaking acrobatics and immersive design. Whether it’s your first show or your fiftieth, be ready to see the world from an entirely new perspective.

Location: Royal Albert Halla at Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP.

Book theatre tickets here.

FREE Dessert at Cento Alla Torre

Now available

Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine and treat yourself to a complimentary dessert with the purchase of any large plate or pizza. To redeem this offer, apply the code LSFDESSERT in Special Requests on www.centoallatorre.com.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Open: 7:00 – 20:00

For more information www.centoallatorre.com

Enjoy Unlimited Chai or Happy Hour at Tiffin Tree Express

Now Open

Looking for a spot to work or read? Flip open your laptop or grab a book from Tiffin Tree Expresses library and enjoy £5 unlimited Chai, served Monday to Saturday from 3pm to 6pm.

This location also specialises in delivering authentic, bold Indian flavours packaged in convenient tiffin boxes, making them ideal for a fast takeaway meal or a quick, delicious sit-down lunch. As the week progresses, the atmosphere picks up with live music and a DJ planned for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30pm to 12:30am, accompanying small bites and cocktails available until closing. The floor is yours, just 50m from Fabric, London’s renowned club (open 11pm – 6am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays).

Happy Hour is also available Monday to Friday with buy one get one free drinks from 5pm to 7pm.

Private hire also available.

Location: 63 Charterhouse Street, EC1M 6HJ

Book here or visit www.tiffintree.com today.

50% off Games and Karaoke at BOX Piccadilly

6 to 30 January

This month, enjoy 50% off darts, shuffleboard and karaoke rooms all at BOX in Piccadilly, an experience you won’t want to miss out on. Pre-book with promo code GAMES50 or simply walk in and grab the deal. Half the price, double the fun. Game on!

Location: Unit B Ground & Basement, 21-23 Shaftesbury Avenue, Piccadilly Circus, London, W1D 7EF.

For more information visit here.

Seasonal Activities

Winter by the River at London Bridge

Until 4 January

Winter by the River returns as a lively Christmas market and entertainment destination, perfectly situated next to London Bridge. Explore dozens of festive stalls offering everything from gourmet street food and classic Bavarian treats to unique gift-shopping finds. Beyond the shopping and sipping (like enjoying mulled wine in a heated riverside cabin with Tower Bridge views), the market features exciting activities, including swift stone curling and the stunning Glasshouse.

Swift Stone Curling Location: Aperol Pier Bar, SE1 2PR.

The Glasshouse Location: Queens Walk, London Bridge.

For more information visit here.

Snoopy Trail

Now – 19 January

This winter, the Fleet Street Quarter transforms into a vibrant celebration of one of the world’s most iconic characters through “Snoopy in the City,” a spectacular public art trail marking the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip, Peanuts™. Throughout the Quarter, you’ll discover twelve unique Snoopy sculptures, each custom-designed by talented artists to pay tribute to the legacy of the comic. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just looking for a festive day out, this trail offers a wonderful way to explore the area’s streets and landmarks.

Location: Across Fleet Street Quarter

For more information visit here.

`



Glide at Battersea Power Station

Until 5 January

Make memories that sparkle at Glide with their spectacular riverside ice-skating experience, presented by Boots. This is your chance to enjoy the unique thrill of skating while taking in unforgettable views of the Thames River and the magnificent Battersea Power Station backdrop. An evening activity guaranteed to deliver excitement, laughter and that wonderful London Christmas cheer.

Location: Battersea Power Station

For more information visit https://glidebatterseapowerstation.co.uk/.