What to expect from our MPs before the end of the year

Our politicians are gearing up for what could be the final 12 months before the next general election.

The long weeks of parliamentary recess for MPs have finally drawn to a close.

Today MPs are returning to their offices in the Palace of Westminster, to the voting lobbies, bars and Portcullis House coffee queues for a new legislative term.

And after a surprisingly drama-free summer, mini-reshuffle aside, our politicians are gearing up for what could be the final 12 months before the next general election.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, there are several key political events a little closer on the horizon.

Here’s City A.M.’s guide to what to watch out for over the next few weeks and months.

Party conference season

First order of business is the annual highlight for any politicos: party conference season.

Conservative politicians and activists will head to Manchester for a four-day convention on Sunday, October 1.

While Labour Party MPs, who will be hoping to attract big business to their annual do in Liverpool, are this year taking the second slot from Sunday, October 8.

A small swap but could it be significant – as the governing party usually goes last. A sign of things to come…?

The King’s Speech

No, not the Colin Firth film. The State Opening of Parliament is a tradition that marks the beginning of each parliamentary year.

It’s a chance for the government to list its priorities for the upcoming months.

And this year King Charles will make his first official King’s Speech as monarch, following the death of the Queen and his coronation earlier this year.

The speech will be particularly significant as it is expected to be the last parliamentary year before the next election. So, if legislation doesn’t make it onto the statute books before then, the government could be out of time.

Read more Charles crowned King at Westminster Abbey as world watches

Every day I’m (re)shuffling

Last week saw Rishi Sunak carry out his ‘mini-reshuffle’, after defence secretary Ben Wallace resigned from cabinet. The longstanding MP plans to stand down at the election.

Grant Shapps and Claire Coutinho took up posts at defence and the energy department.

However, what’s been even more hotly anticipated in Westminster is the broader rejig of cabinet positions understood to be taking place after the party conference season.

While it may come as a relief to organisers who will be able to line up panellists for their events without fear, some ministers risk an awkward few days.

Speculation on big names who could be removed includes health secretary Steve Barclay and environment minister Therese Coffey – both of whom will be attending the shindig.

There’s also the question of what Sir Keir Starmer will choose to do with his shadow cabinet.

It’s been suggested he won’t want to echo the timing or structure of Sunak’s cabinet or Whitehall shake-up – in order to look independent and prime ministerial-in-waiting.

But what’s more certain is that for both leaders, it will be the final chance to change their top teams ahead of taking their manifestos to the nation in 2024.

Read more Claire Coutinho replaces Grant Shapps as energy secretary

Mid Bedfordshire by-election

The so-called ‘Mid Beds blocker’ Nadine Dorries, after ten long weeks, has finally confirmed her resignation as an MP, triggering yet another by-election in her constituency.

Opponents the Liberal Democrats have called for the election to take place as soon as possible, amid rumours Sunak could try to delay it to avoid a clash with the party conference.

And Labour, the Conservatives, independents and Greens are queuing up to vye for her spot.

The government has said any election will take place in a timely manner. But there will doubtless be fierce opposition if it’s perceived that ministers are attempting to delay.

Read more Nadine Dorries QUITS as Tory MP with scathing attack on PM Rishi Sunak

Legislation stations

A series of long-awaited bills are set to face their final stages of amendments, before – the government hopes – passing into law this autumn.

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, which seeks to ensure digital markets are competitive for customers; the Energy Bill, which includes carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production measures; and the Levelling Up Bill, which the House of Lords tried to make 500 amendments to, are all at various stages of scrutiny.

While the Online Safety Bill, Renters Reform Bill and Transport Strikes Bill are other key pieces of legislation we’ll be following closely.