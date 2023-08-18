More than 130 leaks in Westminster buildings – but not THOSE kind of leaks….

More than 130 sewage leaks have sprung up in government buildings over the last year, new data has revealed.

The majority of the 138 leaks were at Ministry of Defence (MoD) buildings, with 102 incidents at sites including Royal Naval airbase Culdrose, Cornwall and RAF Henlow, Bedfordshire.

The Liberal Democrats, who obtained the information via written questions, suggested civil servants were suffering sewage misery comparable with that faced by seaside swimmers.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Westminster has long been known for its many leaks, but these latest sewage revelations make for unpleasant reading.

“Whether it’s a government building or Blue Flag beach, I think it’s time ministers got a grip of sewage.”

Alongside the MoD, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) recorded 25 minor leaks on its estate, which ministers said “generally related to individual toilets and blocked pipes”.

But it said there were no major leaks which had needed to be reported to water authorities.

‘Very high standards’?

Four small-scale leaks occurred in buildings under the Cabinet Office’s stewardship, with two leaks in London and another two in York. The Cabinet Office also manages the prime minister’s office, but said no leaks had occurred there in the last 12 months.

Several departments including the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), and the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) recorded no sewage leaks.

Others including the Home Office and Ministry of Justice (MoJ) did not provide the information requested by the Lib Dems, citing costs.

The Times has reported Legionella bacteria was recently discovered at an HMRC building in Liverpool and dealt with, and several floors of Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in London were closed last month for deep cleaning after an insect infestation.

Asked by Sky News whether leaks meant buildings were unsafe for civil servants, minister Neil O’Brien said: “It is safe for them to get back to work. We have very high standards.

“I have worked in lots of different departments and the buildings are held to a high standard, but we do have a very cautious approach and that is why we monitor all these things. We would never expect anyone to work in an unsafe environment.

“I work in the same environment and we all want the same things.”

By David Lynch, PA Political Staff