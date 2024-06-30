WATCH: England fans leave Euro 2024 match early, miss Three Lions win

A number of fans missed England’s crucial goals in their comeback 2-1 victory over Slovakia yesterday, leaving early due to the Three Lions’ performance.

Jude Bellingham netted a 95th minute equaliser before Harry Kane won the match in extra time but a number of travelling fans in Gelsenkirchen were out of the door when England were 1-0 down.

“Shit, shit,” one fan said. “[Gareth] Southgate is gone isn’t he? He’s gone on his holiday and the players will pick up [the pieces] in two years.”

Analysis from some of the England fans leaving the stadium early. pic.twitter.com/0TDzcbdl1x — Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) June 30, 2024 Catch the tram

The angry fans did, however, insist they were leaving early to avoid issues on the tram system, where England fans were stuck for three hours after their opening game against Serbia last month.

It comes amid an aura of frustration with England manager Southgate and his Three Lions team.

Fans have fumed in the aftermath of the game – despite winning and securing a quarter-final against Switzerland – on selection, formation and the style of play.

Before the match the official Uefa ticket resale site had tickets for the Round of 16 fixture for less than £50 despite some being sold for £400 ahead of the tournament.

England have managed to avoid the likes of France, Spain and Germany in their half of the Round of 16 and next face Switzerland on Saturday 6 July at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Betfair now have England at 7/2 favourites to win the European Championships in Germany this year, ahead of the hosts at 4/1 and France at 9/2.

Euro 2024 continues today with France versus Belgium in Dusseldorf before Portugal take on Slovenia in Frankfurt.