Wasps' Premiership final hopes recede after four more coronavirus cases

Fears that Wasps could be forced to forfeit their place in this week’s Premiership Rugby Final have grown after more of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

Three more unnamed players and one staff member returned positive tests over the weekend, taking the total number to do so in the last week to 11.

Wasps have had to suspend training in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Bristol Bears, who were beaten 47-24 by Wasps in the semi-finals, are on standby to step in and face Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on Saturday.

A final decision on whether Wasps can play will be made on Wednesday, when the latest round of test results have been confirmed.

The Coventry-based club said: “Following an additional round of Covid-19 testing on Saturday, Wasps can confirm that four more members of the playing department have tested positive.

“Those concerned are now self-isolating, as are their close contacts.

“After consultation with the medical leads at Premiership Rugby, the RFU and Public Health England, the club will continue not to train at this stage. “

Wasps are joint-second in the all-time records with six English top-flight titles but this is only their second appearance in the final since 2008.

“A decision on whether the club will play in Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Final will be made following the results of a further set of testing to be undertaken on Tuesday,” Wasps added.

“The club’s Covid-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to.

“Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears have been made aware of the situation prior to the public release of this information.”

Exeter are aiming to complete the double on Saturday, having claimed a maiden European Champions Cup at the weekend with a 31-27 win over Racing 92.