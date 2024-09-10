Warrior to continue Shum’s Power-packed start at Happy Valley

Danny Shum started the season with a double at Sha Tin

BANK on trainer Danny Shum to continue his sparkling start to the new season in Hong Kong when he sends seven raiders to the city track at Happy Valley for their eight-race programme starting at lunchtime on Wednesday.

64-year-old Shum, renowned for always getting quickly off the mark in the territory, obliged with an opening-day double at Sha Tin on Sunday, and will be rubbing his hands with anticipation for further rich pickings at the Valley.

He can get the ball rolling with progressive speedster PACKING POWER with Zac Purton aboard, who looks to have a virtual penalty kick when lining up in division two of the Shek O Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

This progressive son of Toronado made a big impression when leaving his rivals toiling and making a winning debut over the course and distance in June, and in his trainers’ own words has improved markedly since.

His opposition looks decidedly average at best, and it would come as a major shock if he tasted defeat.

His odds will be near unbackable on the win line, but it may pay to double up on another couple of Shum’s contenders later on the card.

First and foremost is HELENE WARRIOR who seeks to regain winning form in the highly competitive Hoi Mei Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

This former UK galloper, who was a two-time winner when known as Red Zone Hero and trained by Michael Bell, got off the mark for his new stable when outpointing useful opposition over the course and distance back in June.

Expected to successfully follow up three weeks later, things didn’t go according to plan, and the son of Starspangledbanner caused his own downfall by failing to settle during the contest.

Jockey Lyle Hewitson has paid the penalty by being replaced and master tactician Hugh Bowman takes over in the saddle.

With a recent winning trial on turf over a mile under his belt he is likely to strip in peak condition and with tactics likely to play an important role in determining the result, Bowman can come to the fore.

Dangers are aplenty, including top-weight Hameron who has winning form on his seasonal reappearance in the past, three-time track and trip winner Samarkand, and well-rated Setanta who, if getting a genuine quick gallop from the off, is a danger to all.

Another Shum raider to keep an eye on is the well-handicapped Foremost Teddy who lines up in the Community Chest Cup (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

A health issue during a race in April curtailed his promising first season, but an encouraging trial last month suggests his career is back on track.

With the ‘Poon Train’ Matthew Poon doing the steering, and full of confidence following a weekend double, he is capable of surprising better-fancied rivals from his attractive mark in the handicap.

POINTERS

Packing Power 1.10pm Happy Valley

Helene Warrior 3.15pm Happy Valley