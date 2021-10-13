Volvo launches world's first fossil-free steel vehicle

Volvo Group launched today the world’ first vehicle made of fossil-free steel, announcing that more will follow in 2022 as part of the company’s pathway to reach net zero by 2050.

Made in collaboration with Swedish company SSAB – which specialises in transforming raw materials into steel – the load carrier for mining and quarrying was unveiled today at the presence of Volvo Group’s chief executive Martin Lundstedt and the EU commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton.

The Swedish minister of enterprise and innovation Ibrahim Baylan and SSAB’s chief executive Martin Lindqvist were also in attendance.

“This initiative with SSAB sets the benchmark for a fossil-free future. Just as the nations of the world come together at COP26 to address climate change, so too must organisations and industries work in collaboration to develop innovative new solutions for a greenhouse gas emission free future,” said Lundstedt.

“Having the world’s first actual vehicle made using SSAB’s fossil-free steel is a true milestone. Our collaboration with Volvo Group shows that green transition is possible and brings results,” added Lindqvist.

In April 2021, Volvo and SSAB agreed to research and develop vehicles made of fossil-free steel, with SSAB using hydrogen to carry out production.

“We are now taking a giant leap towards an entirely fossil-free value chain all the way to the end customer,” said Lindqvist at the time.

“We are constantly looking at how we can become a more comprehensive supplier of fossil-free steel to customers like Volvo. We see a new green revolution emerging.”

The company is expected to start supplying the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale from 2026, carrying out initial operations at a pilot plant since August 2020.