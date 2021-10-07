Volvo wins world's largest order ever for electric trucks

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 electric trucks from shipping firm DFDS, the largest orders ever for electric trucks worldwide, the Swedish vehicle maker said late last night. Watch the full report.
Thursday 7 October 2021 7:14 am
