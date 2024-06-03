‘Chronic short-termism’ stopping UK from becoming a ‘superpower’, report backed by Tony Blair and John Caudwell warns

Britain’s “chronic short-termism” is holding it back from being a science and technology superpower, according to a new report backed by billionaire businessman John Caudwell and former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

The report, published by the Council on Geostrategy, sets out seven reasons why the over 60 scientists, business leaders, policy makers and experts think the country’s scientific and research base is being “hampered”.

They include an “incoherent strategy, average business investment, short-term funding, bureaucratic burden, risk aversion, skills gap and limited access to infrastructure”.

Entitled ‘British science and technology in 2024: Implications for Net Zero’, the report argues that it highlights “weaknesses” in the British science and technology ecosystem and explains why the UK is “lagging behind when it comes to seizing the opportunities” offered by Net Zero.

Led by Dr Mann Virdee, the report is a research project from Caudwell Strong Britain and was commissioned by Phones4U founder, John Caudwell.

On Net Zero, the report argues that Britain is suffering from a “lack of coherent vision, a shortage of investment and an unattractive environment for skills and talent”.

‘Britain has a crucial role to play’ – Sir Tony Blair

In his foreword to the report, former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair said: “Since the dawn of human civilisation, we have rarely – if ever – witnessed a scientific and technological transformation as rapid as the one we are living through right now. Its implications are profound.

“This transformation presents new and urgent challenges – but also exciting opportunities.

“As I have argued, science, technology and innovation should be the core of a new national purpose for Britain.

“At the same time, the world faces the existential challenge of climate change and environmental degradation.

“The world has set itself hugely ambitious targets for getting to Net Zero. And it has to meet those targets as the world keeps on developing and therefore consuming more energy.

“The only solution is to accelerate technological innovation and Britain has a crucial role to play and opportunity to seize.”

Ten recommendations for the next government

The report goes on to make 10 recommendations for the next government to “enable Britain to retain its competitive advantage in this field and better compete with its peers”.

The recommendations are:

Ring-fence British science and technology R&D spending and link it by law to the countries which invest the most in R&D as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP); Develop a coherent cross-departmental road map to unlock prosperity through science and technology; Review its discretionary planning system and liberalise planning laws; Expand the foresight capacity and capabilities of the Government Oce for Science, particularly with respect to the UK’s performance and how the international landscape is evolving; Generate a long-term plan for British science and technology skills and talent, including reform of its visa arrangements; Craft a Decadal Funding Plan for R&D in areas of science and technology identified as being of national importance in the UK’s long-term strategy, as well as expand trials of funding methods which are high risk, high reward; Investigate how public sector procurement can better support early stage businesses and cutting-edge science and technology through the Cabinet Office Public Procurement Review Service

Legislate to prevent businesses critical to the UK’s roadmap for science and technology from being sold o to foreign competitors, particularly if doing so would harm Britain’s strategic advantage or potential economic prosperity; Increase support for scale-ups through improved capacity and resources for Innovate UK; Improve databasing of science and technology R&D knowledge and capabilities across the UK.

John Caudwell – ‘Britain can do much better’

Writing in the report John Caudwell said: “When I look at the United Kingdom today, I cannot help but feel something is not working.

John Caudwell

“Whether it is our strained public services, crumbling buildings, raw sewage discharged into our rivers, or our lethargic economy, we seem to have resigned ourselves to the idea that ‘this is just how it is now’.

“I do not accept this. I believe Britain can do much better.

“We need a bold plan based on science, technology and innovation to tackle the most pressing and intractable challenge of our time, climate change, and simultaneously boost our economy.

“Britain has an important part to play in helping the world to decarbonise and to create a more prosperous future for all.

“We all have a duty to humanity and to future generations to ensure that we bequeath them a world that is flourishing.

“Other countries have realised this. They are boosting their efforts to invest in science and technology and they are starting to reap the benefits.

“The UK has begun to address its failures – investment in research and development is growing – but more should be done to stay ahead.”