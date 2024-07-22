‘More capable and lethal’: British soldiers test new body-worn tech with lasers in security offensive

Technology that is making soldiers “more capable and lethal” is part of a government drive to boost UK national security. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

British soldiers have tested an assortment of new high-tech gear, such as drones, lasers and sensors, to help the armed forces become “more capable and lethal” as part of a government offensive to bolster national defences.

The trial, conducted by scientists from the government funded Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), found that even small upgrades in communication and computing systems could lead to “vastly” improved outcomes on the battlefield.

The ‘digitally connected soldiers’ were able to think faster, “increasing the tempo of a battle”, and make better decisions in combat.

Among the technologies tested were laser detection systems that alert soldiers when they are being targeted, on-person drone control systems and ground sensors that detect movement and relay alerts to body-worn sensors.

DSTL chief executive Dr Paul Hollinshead OBE MBA said the technologies will “transform our armed forces, making them more capable and lethal”.

Other devices allow soldiers to send data, such as images and videos, to wider teams as well as providing a real-time picture of where friendly and enemy forces are.

It comes as the government is ramping up efforts to boost Britain’s defences. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said “no longer the party of protest, Labour is the party of national security,” and committed to a nuclear deterrent triple lock in his election manifesto.

Minster for defence procurement and industry, Maria Eagle, has reaffirmed this. She said the government is “clear in our commitment to advancing technology that ensures the safety and superiority of UK Armed Forces. This cutting-edge technology will bolster operational lethality and elevate battlefield awareness.”

Continued testing over the next five years will include vehicle mounted options and the development of a joint soldier system with UK allies.

At the Farnborough International Airshow on Monday, defence secretary John Healey announced a £6.5bn complex weapons partnership, expected to deliver new systems to the UK such as the Future Cruise and Anti-Ship Weapon, Land Precision Strike and Meteor missile system.

Healey also said the initial trials of a laser weapon fired from a British Army vehicle were successful.

The UK defence sector raked in £28bn last year and grew by 36 per cent between 2013 and 2023 as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have pushed military spending to the top of government agendas globally.