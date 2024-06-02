Election 2024: Starmer to commit Labour to ‘nuclear deterrent triple lock’

Sir Keir Starmer will pitch Labour as the “party of national security” as he commits to a “nuclear deterrent triple lock”.

The Labour leader is aiming to switch focus to defence matters as the second full week of the general election campaign gets underway.

Sir Keir is set to meet with armed forces veterans and Labour candidates in the northwest today.

Starmer is expected to say: “National security will always come first in the changed Labour Party I lead. Keeping our country safe is the bedrock of stability that the British people rightly expect from their government.

“My message to them is clear: Labour has changed. No longer the party of protest, Labour is the party of national security.”

He will reaffirm his commitment to a “nuclear deterrent triple lock” as well as his ambition to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to meet the 2.5 per cent target by 2030 but Labour has so far declined to outline its timeline, only noting they would do so when economic conditions allow.

Starmer says the nuclear triple lock involves: a commitment to construct the four new nuclear submarines in Barrow-in-Furness; maintaining Britain’s continuous at-sea deterrent; and the delivery of all future upgrades needed for the submarines to patrol the waters.

The Vanguard-class submarines are due to be replaced by bigger Dreadnought-class subs in the 2030s, at an overall cost of £31bn to £41bn, as per the House of Commons Library.

Starmer has been trying to shift perceptions of Labour’s stance on defence after its time under Jeremy Corbyn, a long-standing critic of Nato and Trident.

He will highlight the “excellent former service personnel standing as Labour candidates” as “testament” to the change in the party.

“In the face of increasing threats to national security, actions will speak louder than words,” he will say.

“Alongside our unshakeable commitment to Nato, an incoming Labour government will introduce a ‘triple lock’ commitment on our nuclear deterrent.

“Providing vital protection for the UK and our Nato allies in the years ahead, as well as supporting thousands of high paying jobs across the UK.”

In response, defence secretary Grant Shapps said: “Twelve members of Starmer’s front bench team, including Angela Rayner and David Lammy voted against Trident.

“We know Rayner is now making the decisions in Labour, so Starmer’s supposed backing for Trident is meaningless.

“Labour’s refusal to commit to 2.5 per cent defence spending by 2030 shows that they are a danger to our national security. Uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future only the Conservatives offer that.”