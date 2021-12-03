Volume being turned up on cryptocurrency regulation talk
The new boss of Wall Street’s top financial regulator is ramping up the rhetoric that regulation of US-based crypto exchanges is coming.
Speaking at The Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit on Wednesday, the Chairman of The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, discussed the increasing importance for cryptocurrency trading platforms to register with the SEC so the agency could offer better investor protection and monitoring.
He noted: “Platforms, whether they’re trading platforms, lending platforms, whether they call themselves centralised or they call themselves decentralised… are an important place for public policy and investor protection.”