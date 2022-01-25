Volkswagen and Bosch join forces to develop hands-free software by 2023

Bosch and Volkswagen’s subsidiary Cariad have joined forces and will develop a hands-free driving software. (Photo/Bosch)

Volkswagen and Bosch have announced they will work on the development of a self-driving software that will be installed on vehicles from 2023.

Using data from Volkswagen, Bosch and Cariad – the car maker’s software subsidiary – will develop a level 2 system to enable hands-free driving in cities, motorways and rural areas. A level 3 software that will take all driving functions on motorways is also in the works.

“Automated driving is key to the future of our industry. With our cooperation, we’ll strengthen Germany’s reputation for innovativeness,” said Cariad’s chief executive Dirk Hilgenberg. “This underscores our ambition to deliver the best possible solutions to our customers as soon as possible.”

Partners have also agreed on the possible development of a fully automated driving system called level 4.

“Together with Cariad, we will now be accelerating the market launch of partially and highly automated driving functions across all vehicle classes, and thus making them available for everyone,” added Bosch’s board member Markus Heyn. “This will make driving on the roads safer and more relaxed.”

This is the second partnership Bosch and Volkswagen have entered in the last week, after they set up a joint venture to make battery production in Europe self-sufficient.

The new company will provide integrated battery production systems, on-site ramp up and maintenance support, serving Volkswagen’s factories as well as plants across Europe, City A.M. reported.