Volkswagen to present software roadmap later this month

Volkswagen is set to present its new software roadmap later this month, according to sources. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Volkswagen is set to present its new software roadmap later this month, according to sources.

People close to the matter told German business newspaper Handelsblatt that Volkswagen’s chief executive Oliver Blume will present the strategy at a supervisory board meeting on 15 December.

The software roadmap – which will cost the group €1bn (£861.6m) – will lay the foundations on how to best keep Volkswagen’s current software competitive and market ready for 2030.

The car maker has been plagued over recent months by unsatisfactory results, reshuffles in the boardroom and production issues.

Blume’s predecessor Herbert Diess was reportedly fired earlier this year after software delays set back the launch of Volkswagen’s new electric models.

According to Handelsblatt, the new chief executive – who took over from Diess in September while also remaining at the head of Porsche – will focus on perfecting the software instead of developing the car models first.

Blume recently made the headlines when he expressed his concerned about the EU losing its industrial attractiveness due to soaring energy costs.

“We are treading water,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post last week. “I am very concerned about the current development regarding investments in the industry’s transformation.”

Volkswagen was approached for comment.