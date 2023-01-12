Porsche in talks to integrate Google software in cars despite data sharing concerns

Porsche is reportedly in talks to integrate Google into its car cockpits, in a sign that the luxury car maker has overcome its doubts about data sharing. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Porsche is reportedly in talks to integrate Google into its car cockpits, in a sign the luxury carmaker has overcome its doubts about data sharing.

Sources told Reuters the deal would enable Porsche customers to use the Google Automotive Services (GAS) package.

This will mean motorists will no longer have to connect their smartphones to the car to use the likes of Google Maps or Assistant.

The deal, sources added, is currently being considered for the luxury marque alone and not for the wider Volkswagen group, which Porsche is a subsidiary of.

Porsche, Volkswagen and Google were approached for comment.

Porsche is not the first carmaker to be sceptical about having tech giants such as Google or Apple take over its customer interface services due to data sharing concerns.

BMW board member Frank Weber told review news website Pocket-lint the company didn’t like handing over control because “this is a BMW and not an Apple car”.

The German carmaker has previously refused to use the GAS package for its cars due to data privacy issues.

Porsche made the headlines last year when it surpassed parent company Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable carmaker following its €75bn (£66bn) IPO.

City A.M. has contacted the European Commission for comment.