Vodafone announces additional £877m costs saving target as profitability continues to slow

Vodafone has announced a new cost savings target of over €1bn (£877m) as the telecom giant feels the string of rising costs.

The FTSE 100 firm posted humble revenue growth of two per cent to €22.9bn in the half year, driven by service revenue growth and higher equipment sales.

However, profitability slowed, with adjusted EBITDAaL down 2.6 per cent, driven by ongoing commercial underperformance in Germany and a one-off legal settlement in Italy.

“Challenges remain in Germany, the group’s largest region, with the group losing customers in both broadband and TV. New legislation came into effect at the start of the year and Vodafone’s battled with compliance with the new rules and finding essential cross-selling opportunities under the new way of operating,” said equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Matt Britzman.

“In the context of a challenging macroeconomic environment, we are delivering a resilient performance this year, alongside making good progress with our operational and portfolio priorities,” chief executive Nick Read said.

To combat this backdrop, Read said the company would be taking “pricing action” across Europe, including introducing an additional cost saving target, which the Vodafone boss said was focused on “streamlining and further simplifying the Group”. This target is set to be achieved by FY26.

Fellow telcos giant BT also introduced a similar policy in its recent quarterly results.

Vodafone agreed to sell a hefty stake in its phone mast business last week to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners in a deal valuing the firm €16.2bn (£14.3bn).

The firm said in a statement that it had agreed a €32-a-share deal for Vantage Towers, allowing Vodafone to move its 81.7 per cent holding into the private equity led joint venture.

Vodafone chief Nick Read said that deal was a “landmark moment,” allowing his firm to retain co-control and dump Vantage Towers off its balance sheet and reduce Vodafone’s debt.

The joint venture will crucially mean that Vantage will no longer be limited by borrowing restrictions imposed on telecom companies.