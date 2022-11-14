S4 Capital revenues jump despite tech slowdown

Sir Martin Sorrell

Revenue jumped for Sir Martin Sorrell’s brainchild S4 Capital despite the testing tech backdrop.

The marketing giant reported third quarter like-for-like Gross Profit/Net Revenue climbed over 29 per cent to £249.9m, with “whopper” client projects bolstering the company.

Unlike the ﬁrst six months of 2022, both reported and like-for-like earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were boosted by a control of hiring across the London-listed firm.

The number of people in the ﬁrm was 8,956 at the end of the third quarter, down one per cent compared to 9,041 at the end of the second quarter, “reflecting more active and measured control of hiring across the Company,” S4 said.

The company had raised eyebrows in previous quarters for its intense acquisition strategy. S4 has snapped up over 30 media groups in the last four years alone.

However the firm did concede that its data and digital media practice experienced some slowdown as Apple’s privacy changes cut into margins.

Nonetheless, S4 said technology services “continues to perform very strongly at all levels”.

“Despite the current macro political and economic gloom and slowing tech growth, our top-line momentum has been more than maintained in the third quarter and remains relatively strong into the fourth quarter,” said executive chairman of S4 Sir Martin Sorrell.

“Given the reduction in global GDP growth rate forecasts for 2022 and 2023 and the likelihood of recession in some parts of the world, clients will be moving “down the funnel”, as we say, prioritising performance and activation, measurement of marketing ROI and media mix modelling, which plays to our strengths.

We believe this changing market environment will continue to offer significant growth opportunities given our client profile, relative size and disruptive model.”

Shares jumped over five per cent in early morning trade.