BT hikes cost savings target as profits dip amid inflation and strike action

BT said it would be upping its cost savings target from £2.5bn to £3bn as profits tumble for the telecoms giant.

In its half year results, the FTSE 100 said reported profit before tax was £800m, down 18 per cent, battered by inflation.

Although revenue climbed a humble one per cent to £10.4bn and EBITDA was also up, there were lower equipment sales and declines in large corporate customers.

However, the firm is also grappling with ongoing industrial action from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which has already taken eight days of strike action this year.

The company revealed that broadband base down was down 89,000 in second quarter for Openreach, with around 40,000 directly impacted by industrial action.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said the company remains at the “front foot in these turbulent times”.

Whilst he said the current strategy was working to drive growth, he said given the current high inflationary environment, it needed to take “additional action on our costs to maintain the cash flow needed to support our network investments.”

By upping its cost savings target by 500m by the end of 2025, Jansen told reporters that the firm would be “leaving no stone unturned” to make sure BT is efficient.

Commenting on the results, Alex Brodie, telecoms partner at law firm Gowling WLG, said: “The telecoms provider will likely see further challenges, with the cost-of-living crisis potentially forcing some customers to cut back on non-essential purchases and make savings,”

“However, with changes in the way businesses operate following the pandemic, the company has launched a new Charter for its UK business and public sector customers to help boost their growth as the economy shifts from analogue to digital.”

He added that the joint venture with BT Sport demonstrates the business’ aim to limit growing costs and Jansen “will likely want to continue on this path and maximise earnings to mitigate any potential concerns from shareholders.”