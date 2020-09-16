Virtual Events With WIBF This Autumn

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

How Do You Use Language to Build Trust?

Wednesday 16th September 2020

8:30am to 9:30am

WIBF and HSBC are delighted to welcome Anya Zhuravkina for this session on How Language Builds Trust.

‘Effective communications is the second biggest driver of trust’ according to a decade of research by the Institute of Leadership and Management. Why is this? What does ‘effective’ look, feel and sound like? And how can you do more of it in your communications. Come along to this event to find out.

Anya is the founder of Winning Language – a business which helps people use language in a more compelling way to build trust and win work. She was previously a Language Director at KPMG. There she created and ran a language programme to change the way KPMG communicates in sales. She’s a big believer in the power of words to change the world for the better.

Have The Maximum Impact Over Zoom

Wednesday 16th September 2020

12:30pm to 1:15pm

We’re delighted to welcome David Roylance as guest speaker on how to achieve the maximum impact over Zoom.

What businesses need now is visible leadership. If you cannot demonstrate visible leadership at this time you risk becoming irrelevant to your team and your organisation.

But how do you make sure that you are a visible leader and make sure the value you add is understood if you can only interact with your stakeholders remotely?

On any video platform you are one dimension down which means all of us have to make up for it with 10 more energy, yet being 10 times more precise in what you say.

David will take you through the three pillars of impact, so you have absolute command of your own presence resulting in you coming across with the charisma and influence that you intend.

The 3 Pillars of Impact are:

Posture

Voice

Energy

Unless your posture is aligned you cannot be charismatic. Without a full tonal range your voice cannot be heard as influential. Without energy you cannot be experienced as vital to your organisation.

This session will give every participant practical exercise in all 3 pillars of impact to overcome lack of confidence, a lack of voice and the charisma that leaders need for their teams to take ownership of ideas and tasks. How do we know these are real tools for creating tangible results? Everyone will be doing the exercises during the session. This is a physical session. No fluff, no theory, pure practicality.

Confidence: Is It Real of Just in Our Minds?

Wednesday 23rd September 2020

6:00pm to 7:00pm

Confidence is seen as the critical ingredient of success. But what is it, and why is it sometimes elusive? Taking lessons from elite sport, the team at Kinetic PD will show that confidence is something that all of us can define, source, develop and make robust.

We will examine how confidence is defined by elite sportspeople and sport psychologists and understand how this can apply to the banking and finance workplace. We will show how confidence is absolutely not the absence of self-doubt but is a specific and measurable state that we can all achieve. We will explore how individuals will source and scaffold their confidence differently, and finally look at how we can make our confidence robust and resilient.

Key takeaways:

How can confidence help you in the workplace?

How do you define and source your confidence, as an individual?

What happens when confidence is put to the test?

Kinetic People Development (Kinetic PD to our friends) utilises the best lessons from elite sport and psychological research to create fun, interactive and engaging workshops and programmes. Our world class athletes and business coaches push our attendees out of their comfort zones and challenge them through engaging sessions designed to help teams and individuals achieve more at work. Lots of organisations focus on training skills: we look at mind-set. All our Kinetic PD associates are trained Thomas PPA practitioners.

In Conversation with James Bardrick

Tuesday 13th October 2020

12:30pm to 1:00pm

James Bardrick is Citi’s Country Officer for the UK, Cluster Head for the UK, Jersey and Israel and the Chief Executive of Citigroup Global Markets Limited. James will join Vivienne Artz, President of WIBF, in conversation on Tuesday 13th October at 12.30pm.

In this session, James will share his thoughts on COVID-19 and his key insights from this uncertain period. He will discuss the impact on the gender agenda and report on how COVID-19 has affected Citi operationally, technically and culturally.

Please join us for what promises to be an interesting and insightful event.

