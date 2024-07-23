Video of Charlotte Dujardin ends Paris 2024 Olympic dressage dream

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain’s joint-most decorated female Olympian, has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which begin on Friday, after a video emerged showing her “making an error of judgement”.

The dressage specialist – who has three gold medals, one silver and two bronzes over three Olympics – is under investigation by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session,” Dujardin said on social media.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse.

“I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

She apologised for her actions and stated that she had “let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

The video has not been publicly released but Sportsbeat were told the incident related to an alleged video showing “Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse on the legs during a lesson”.

Equine lawyer Stephan Wensing lodged the complaint and told Sportsbeat: “There is a fear culture in dressage and that’s why my client wishes to remain anonymous.

“I’m pleased that the FEI are taking this seriously because what happened was shocking, if you saw the video you would have have the same reaction, it was lunacy. The FEI have all the evidence and the video, it shouldn’t be a long investigation.

“There was no way she (Dujardin) could compete at the Olympics, withdrawing from the Games was the only decision she could have made once we lodged our complaint. I think she made this decision before it was made for her. You cannot win medals like this.”

A medal at the Paris Games, where she was entered into the solo and team dressage competitions, would have taken into a solo lead for medals held by a female Brit.

Dujardin currently shares the record with cyclist Laura Kenny.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete,” she added.

Charlotte Fry, Carl Hester and Becky Moody will contest the Olympic dressage.