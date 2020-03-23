The US Federal Reserve has opened the door to potentially unlimited quantitative easing (QE) bond-buying as it seeks to calm the markets and support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an update today the Fed also announced it will backstop up to $300bn (£260bn) worth of credit for employers, consumers and businesses as it continues its unprecedented interventions in the economy.

The Fed said coronavirus had caused “tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world”. It said it is “committed to using its full range of tools to support households, businesses, and the US economy overall in this challenging time”.

Global stock markets have been in freefall as investors brace for a deep global recession caused by coronavirus containment efforts.

The Fed has intervened repeatedly over the past few weeks to try to sooth market disruption and boost confidence in the economy.

In its latest big step, the Fed said it will buy bonds “in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy”.

It had previously committed to buying at least $500bn of government bonds and $200bn of mortgage-backed securities. The Fed’s latest statement paves the way for potentially a big expansion of its QE programme, under which it creates digital money to buy bonds.

The Fed also said it will establish two facilities to support credit to large employers as part a new lending push. It said it will “the flow of credit to employers, consumers, and businesses by establishing new programs that, taken together, will provide up to $300bn in new financing”.

In another major step, the US’s central bank said it expects to soon announce the establishment of a “main street business lending program” to directly support small and medium-sized firms.

Markets responded well to the announcements, with S&P 500 futures rising into positive territory.