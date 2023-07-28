Urgent appeal after child’s ashes left in back of black cab in the City

London Black Cab

An urgent appeal has been launched after an urn with children’s ashes in it was left in the back of a Black Cab in the Square Mile.

The City of London Police is facilitating the plea to reunite the item with its owner, after it was left during a journey in the City in the early hours of the morning.

Taking to Twitter, the force wrote: “This is an urgent appeal to all black cab drivers.”

“A man has left an urn containing his child’s ashes in a black Adidas bag in a cab he took from Fenchurch Street to Smithfield Meat Market at 6.30am.”

It urged anyone with information to call 020 7601 2222.

There are believed to be more than 20,000 black cabs in London, and they’ve become an iconic symbol of London’s transport infrastructure.

In recent years, black cabbies have been at loggerheads with private hire companies such as Uber and Bolt, as they battle for dominance over the road.

Unlike black cabs, Uber and Bolt are not able to use bus lanes or dedicated taxi ranks.