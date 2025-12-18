Upgrading your human skills is the smartest career move in an AI world. Three to get you started.

This year we’ve watched generative AI accelerate from experimentation to integration, quietly reshaping workflows, roles, and expectations across every industry and across every role. What was once the preserve of technologists is now the daily reality of graduates, managers, and senior leaders alike. As a senior leader of a global financial institution explained to me recently, “AI is everywhere, for everyone, every day”.

And yet, amid all the technological noise, one truth is becoming increasingly clear: the skills that will define the future of work are the ones AI simply cannot learn.

AI will automate tasks. It will optimise processes. It will accelerate decision-making. But it cannot lead people, challenge assumptions or connect with nuance, let alone empathy. That responsibility, and opportunity, belongs uniquely to us.

This is why investing in your human skills is no longer a “nice to have”, it is the single smartest professional decision you can make to futureproof your career.

Research backs this too. Deloitte, the global consulting firm, published a report predicting that soft-skill intensive roles will make up two-thirds of all jobs by 2030, yet organisations continue to report a widening shortage in exactly these capabilities.

This gap is most acutely felt not in technical skills, but in human interaction. New research from Trinity College London, for example, reveals that for the incoming Gen Z workforce, their biggest workplace anxieties aren’t about technology, they’re about people. A significant 42% dread working with unknown colleagues, and 38% stress over simple small talk. This discomfort with fundamental communication and teamwork is a powerful indicator of the human skills deficit facing modern businesses.The need to develop skills like communication, teamwork, resilience, and adaptability is a professional necessity that matters at every stage of a career.

So the question every professional should be asking ahead of the start of 2026 is this:

What can I offer that a machine cannot?

The answer is simple: your human skills.

Here are just three skills to get you started and accelerate your career growth in 2026 and beyond:

1. Critical Thinking: The power to question what AI produces

In an age of infinite AI-generated content (my LinkedIn feed is full and some of it is slop!), the competitive advantage no longer lies in accessing information but in interrogating it. AI provides answers but humans provide judgment.

The future will belong to those who can challenge assumptions, test hypotheses and cut through complexity to reach clarity.

Practice you can try: Try conducting a “pre-mortem” before approving any AI-derived output. Ask: What if this conclusion is wrong? What data might be missing? What bias could be influencing the recommendation? This is how you can avoid blindly trusting the content produced and flex your critical thinking muscles

Read more Autumn Budget: Reeves targets job market with skills package

2. Complex Problem Solving: Navigating the ambiguity machines can’t process

AI excels when the rules are clear but businesses grow and scale through navigating complex challenges: organisational conflict, wavering levels of customer trust, emerging markets, regulatory uncertainty, changing cultural landscapes and the continuous shifts of platform algorithms.

These are human problems requiring human problem solving.

Practice you can try: Instead of sidestepping ambiguity, volunteer for it. Lead the messy project. Mediate the cross-team impasse. Step into ‘the grey zone’, shape the unknown and ask people for help. This signals the executive mindset algorithms cannot replicate.

3. Effective Communication: The skill that holds teams together

AI can generate text but it cannot generate trust. The leaders of the future will be those who articulate ideas with clarity, empathy and who can bring people with them.

Practice you can try: Always seek to find,understand and articulate the why behind the what. It transforms information into meaning, and meaning into influence.

The opportunity in 2026:

AI will not replace humans. But humans who can’t work effectively with AI, and differentiate themselves from it, will fall behind.

Your technical skills may open the door, but your human skills will determine your career growth. As a payments leader once explained to me: “your hard [technical] skills will get you hired, a lack of soft [or human] skills will get you fired.”

The challenge is clear: continuous, focused human skill development is now a career imperative. The good news is that these essential capabilities, like these three examples to get you started above, are not innate talents. They are practical skills that can be learned, practiced, and developed.

By intentionally focusing on these human skills and adopting practical frameworks for thinking and communicating, you ensure you remain relevant, influential, and positioned for career growth as AI continues to reshape the workplace.

The future of work is human.

Julia Streets MBE & Founder of SoftSkilling.it and CEO of Streets Consulting