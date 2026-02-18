Meta signs Nvidia deal as AI infrastructure bill soars

Zuckerberg has outlined plans to build tens of gigawatts of computing capacity

Meta has announced a a multi-year partnership with Nvidia to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, as it continues to commit billions to data centres.

The deal will grant the Facebook owner access to the chip giant’s latest processor, and covers deployments across Meta’s various branches.

It will see the social media group roll out millions of Nvidia Blackwell and Rubin GPUs for AI training.

The move comes as Mark Zuckerberg’s firm ramps up investment in computing power, with the firm announcing it expects to spend up to $135bn this year.

That sum will largely be dedicated to AI-related infrastructure, the company has said, almost double last year’s outlay, as it rivals tech peers.

Both companies are also preparing for potential large-scale deployment of Nvidia’s new CPUs, the so-called ‘brain’ of the computer, from 2027.

Nvidia claims these have been designed to further boost energy efficiency. The tech giant’s founder and chief executive Jensen Huang said the companies were working together across chips, networking and software to optimise Meta’s AI systems.

“No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale – integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world’s largest personalisation and recommendation systems for billions of users”, he said.

Infrastructure push accelerates

Meta said it will use Huang’s chips and systems across its entire infrastructure monopoly, to improve connectivity and efficiency.

The company has already begun using Nvidia’s computing technology within Whatsapp’s private framework.

The system allows AI-powered features to be used while keeping its data secure, and Meta said it plans to extend that across its other products like Instagram.

What’s more, in recent months, Zuckerberg has outlined plans to build tens of gigawatts of computing capacity this decade as part of a new ‘Meta compute’ initiative, which was started to bag the power needed for future AI systems.

Meta is constructing a $27bn data centre campus in Louisiana, and has already entered agreements linked to nuclear power projects in the US for long-term electricity supply.

Its senior executives have reportedly been tasked with long-term capacity planning and government engagement to support the expansion.