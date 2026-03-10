Octus Unveils a Unified CreditAI Experience: The First-Ever, Compliance-Ready Generative AI Search for Both Public and Private Data Targeted Specifically for the Global Credit Markets

OctusⓇ, the essential credit platform for the world’s leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms, today announces the next phase of its AI strategy with CreditAI by OctusⓇ (“CreditAI”). As tier-one global financial institutions, buy-side, law and advisory firms invest in and develop AI and AI-Agentic workflows for their employees, Octus is leading the industry by moving beyond commoditized, generic models and tools focused on publicly available information and content. CreditAI turns unstructured and complex data into the clear, accurate insights credit professionals need to accelerate decision-making.

The new CreditAI experience is transforming and leveraging the way credit professionals around the world consume and act on information by building a world-class generative AI search that combines Octus’ proprietary intelligence and data, as well as information not indexed by traditional LLMs, including private, permissioned data room documents, broadly syndicated loan and private credit agreements, and financials on non-publicly traded bond and loan issuers in an auditable, source-verified, compliant environment.

“The financial world needs to move beyond commoditized AI that produces too much ‘AI fluff’ and not enough detail and specifics that credit professionals rely on. Generic AI models are a risk for anyone advising a borrower or lender or investors managing billions in capital,” said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Octus. “These broad-based AI models do not possess the underlying ingredients or the domain-specific and context-verified training, rendering results virtually meaningless. With CreditAI, we are giving firms the authoritative intelligence and hard-to-find data along with a model trained and built by credit experts that know the credit professionals’ workflow. As an example, our agentic AI model focused on covenant analysis has over a dozen agents working off of over 10,000 prompts finely tuned to meet the demands of anyone analyzing, in detail, a controversial credit agreement. Put that same credit agreement in a generic LLM and you will get an answer that would be negligent to rely upon.”

The Problem: Generic AI Models Are Not Trained on Verifiable Credit Industry or Legal Data

CreditAI establishes a new benchmark for accountable and accurate AI in leveraged finance, with the largest “non-public” vector store, trained on specified data and with expert, human-validated model training and output.

“While many firms have experimented with generic AI tools to improve productivity, generic models lack the domain-specific ingredients required to handle the complexities of the credit market,” says Vishal Saxena, CTO of Octus. “Ultimately, in this multi-trillion-dollar regulated industry, using generic AI models leads to burning inaccuracies in high-stakes deal-making. We’ve completely changed the game with CreditAI, with a credible, compliance-safe solution.”

CreditAI by Octus: Intelligence That Passes the Trust Test

Because Octus manages the largest library of leveraged finance data, the largest private document repository, expansive public and private datasets, and the deepest and most rigorous financial and legal analyses, it can demonstrate a validation trail and ensure citation accuracy in every AI query and response, back to the underlying source documentation.

The unified CreditAI now delivers four critical pillars of “accountable AI”:

Public content (foundational output and context): Available to all Octus users, trained using generative AI and LLMs to surface insights across public-company and public Octus-validated intelligence.

Available to all Octus users, trained using generative AI and LLMs to surface insights across public-company and public Octus-validated intelligence. Data room content (the private-public nexus): Proprietary and permissioned data sets are directly searchable alongside Octus public intelligence, keeping sensitive deal documents strictly secured while users gain the advantage of market-wide context. By utilizing rigorous permissioning protocols, CreditAI directly addresses the industry’s compliance and fiduciary requirements for private data.

Proprietary and permissioned data sets are directly searchable alongside Octus public intelligence, keeping sensitive deal documents strictly secured while users gain the advantage of market-wide context. By utilizing rigorous permissioning protocols, CreditAI directly addresses the industry’s compliance and fiduciary requirements for private data. Covenant content (lawyer-trained): An agentic AI brain, trained by Octus’ senior legal and financial analysts to generate insights from a “legal-nuanced” data set (ie, covenants, contracts and court filings). This deeper and very specific, permissioned use case helps credit professionals spot liability management vulnerabilities, such as uptiering and drop-downs, or specific covenants clauses or language that generic models routinely miss.

An agentic AI brain, trained by Octus’ senior legal and financial analysts to generate insights from a “legal-nuanced” data set (ie, covenants, contracts and court filings). This deeper and very specific, permissioned use case helps credit professionals spot liability management vulnerabilities, such as uptiering and drop-downs, or specific covenants clauses or language that generic models routinely miss. Structured data (precision tuning): Validated credit and situation-specific data, including fundamental data, is incorporated into users’ search responses to improve output. CreditAI accesses credit details including the capital structure, transaction and financial details, sponsor, and as-reported and standardized financials.

Grounded in Human Acumen

CreditAI synthesizes the collective expertise of Octus’ financial, legal and data scientists to deliver precise insights from the underlying content sets. To ensure total transparency, every response links to source documents for instant verification.

“We designed CreditAI with compliance readiness as its core foundation, specifically addressing the stringent compliance and security requirements of the highly-regulated financial services industry,” stated Sreekanth Mallikarjun, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Head of AI Innovation at Octus. “Our shift has been from AI as a ‘suggestive tool’ to a workflow essential. This agentic AI uses multiple domain-specific skills and chain-of-verification process, based on expert-in-loop validation, training and data sourcing, to bring us closer to achieving artificial general intelligence within the credit market.”

About Octus

Founded in 2013, Octus is the essential credit intelligence, data and workflow provider for the world’s leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how Octus delivers rigorously verified intelligence at speed and creates a complete picture across the credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310334038/en/

Contact

Media Contacts

Drake Manning — drake.manning@octus.com

Mike Deleo — OctusPR@icrinc.com

Company Logo