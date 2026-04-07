As the Big Four cut back on staff BDO is building its own pipeline – from school

Credit - BDO

As the accountancy sector faces a “perception problem” among younger talent, advisory giant BDO is moving the goalposts by engaging school-level students.

Speaking to City AM, Louise Sayers, audit partner and head of audit, people and culture at BDO, explained that when it comes to attracting new talent, the sector does not have an image problem but a “perception problem“.

“Some may view accountancy as more ‘traditional’ and less exciting or innovative than areas such as digital, cyber and crypto, which can lead to young people gravitating towards these type of sectors which are more visible in mainstream media,” she added.

Recent data suggests that small- to mid-tier accountancy firms are facing staffing shortages, hindering growth.

However, while the Big Four giants are laying off staff, including KPMG laying off more than 400 from its audit practice, top-tier firms like BDO currently have a steady supply of talent queuing at the front door. Nevertheless, the firm is setting its sights on the future.

“It is our job as a firm, along with our peer firms, to continue to bust the myths and highlight the benefits of a career in accountancy to the young professionals of tomorrow,” stated Sayers.

BDO, in partnership with Connectr, launched its new work experience programme last month, targeting students in Years 9, 11, 12, and 13, as these are the years when decisions are being made about next steps after school or college.

The ‘Bridge to BDO’ work experience programme aims to reach 3,000 students across the UK by 2029.

Hybrid, human, and high-stakes

After a series of high-profile corporate collapses, the audit sector has been in the watchdog’s glare, with a number of hefty fines to restore public trust. But with the rise of AI-driven fraud, auditors are now under greater pressure to adapt to an evolving risk environment.

However, in an era of rapid automation, Sayers says the audit profession is leaning into a surprising paradox: the more we use AI, the more we need humans.

The explanation is that auditors are on-site with clients, eyeballing what clients do and the reality of their business.

“Our clients need us to understand their world so we can properly assess risk and discuss findings in the way that an auditor needs to and must do.”

“Technology continues to transform so many areas of the profession, but paradoxically, it means the time spent onsite together can be even more useful. That human interaction ensures better judgements based on better knowledge and therefore higher quality outcomes,” she added.

However, BDO, like many mid-tier firms, is balancing ‘in-person’ with ‘agile flexibility’.

“We know from feedback from our people that they value the time and experience of working collaboratively together. We know that our client’s experience of working with us increases when we spend time with them.”

“But we also know that to provide our people with flexibility and the opportunity to manage ad hoc personal commitments and on occasion complete individual-based tasks, agile working via hybrid systems remains an important option in how we work,” Sayers added.