New digital V levels aim to bridge Britain’s AI skills gap

digital will be one of the first three V-level subjects offered

The government’s new digital V-level is meant to solve two problems at once: the confusion of England’s post-16 qualifications system, and the growing mismatch between what young people learn and what employers now need.

From 2027, ‘digital’ will be one of the first three V-level subjects offered alongside education and early years, alongside finance and accounting.

Ministers have said the new qualification will sit between A-levels and T-levels as a third route at level three, giving British students a vocational option roughly equivalent in size to one A-level and, crucially, one they can combine with academic subjects.

For years, employers, colleges and parents have complained that the post-16 landscape is too cluttered, with BTECs, T-levels, A-levels and a long tail of technical qualifications often poorly understood outside the sector.

The government’s answer is to simplify the system around three brands: A-levels for academic study, T-levels for full technical routes with placements, and V-levels for broader vocational study.

In theory, ‘digital’ is one of the clearest places to start. AI, automation and software are reshaping work faster than most school or college systems can keep up.

New qualifications an effort to end ‘snobbery’

Ministers are betting that a flexible digital qualification, one that can be taken alongside A-levels, will prove more attractive than a more specialised route for students who want options rather than early commitment.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has framed the broader reform package as an attempt to end the “snobbery” around technical and vocational learning.

“Not only that, but it will give parents much-needed confidence in a system that values every route to success – academic, technical or vocational – as we continuing driving forward our mission to ensure two‑thirds of young people are in education, training or apprenticeships by 25”.

Phillipson’s case is not a hard one to make. The UK wants to be an AI power, but business leaders keep returning to the same concern: adoption is moving faster than skills.

IBM’s Leon Butler recently wrote in City AM: “We are the third-largest AI market in the world, but risk slipping down the global rankings unless urgent action is taken.”

Lloyds, meanwhile, has found that more businesses plan to invest in staff training than in AI itself, so perhaps the bottleneck is capability, as well as tools.

The new V level creates a route for students who may not want a heavily occupational qualification at 16, but do want something more applied than a traditional academic course.

For employers, that could eventually mean school and college leavers who are more comfortable with digital systems, more aware of labour market trends, and better prepared for workplaces where AI literacy is becoming a baseline expectation.

Skills for a digital economy

And, there is also a practical gain in how the qualification has been sized. Because each V-level will be worth one A-level, students can combine vocational and academic study more easily.

Take a teenager interested in technology but unsure whether they want to head into software, business, design or higher education. They could pair digital with maths, economics or English.

That is far more flexible than forcing a binary choice between academic prestige and vocational relevance at the age of 16.

The government is also pairing this with new level two pathways for students not yet ready to move straight on to level three.

A further study pathway in digital will be offered from next year for those who need more time to build confidence and skills before progressing.

However, ministers themselves have admitted the timetable is ambitious. The full rollout stretches to 2030 and every college and provider will be required to submit transition plans over the next four years.

Unfortunately, qualification reforms in England have a habit of promising clarity and delivering churn.

Elsewhere, a digital V-level cannot simply become a softer computing course or a badge for basic office software. If the rollout goes ahead, it needs to go beyond functional skills and into broader digital literacy.

Oxford professor Rebecca Eynon has argued that education should not just prepare young people to be passive users of AI, but equip them to shape how technology is used.