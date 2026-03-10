Icertis Reports Record Year of New Business Growth

Icertis, the global leader in AI-native contract intelligence, today announced a record year of new business growth in 2025. Nine Fortune-ranked companies, including BMW and McDonald’s, became new Icertis customers, along with prominent U.S. public sector organizations like the Defense Logistics Agency. The company now supports one out of every five businesses in the Fortune Global 500.

Additionally, more than half of its customers expanded relationships with Icertis last year to realize even greater value from contract intelligence. Monthly active users on the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform are up more than 60 percent year-over-year, and the company achieved a record number of go-lives while also driving a 70 percent reduction in implementation timelines.

“Icertis raised the bar in 2025 across our AI, industry solutions, customer experience, and strategic partnerships as we continue to meet the rising demand for contract intelligence,” said Anand Subbaraman, CEO, Icertis. “We are connecting agreements, data, and systems to create an enterprise-wide intelligence layer for our customers that drives better decisions, speeds execution, and ultimately enables them to reach commercial goals faster.”

Building Momentum with AI

2025 marked the debut of Icertis Vera, a smarter AI for contracts that delivers intelligence enterprises can trust. With deep contextual understanding that enables higher accuracy, Vera ensures that contract obligations are met to optimize performance at scale.

Icertis immediately followed the launch of Vera with the acquisition of Dioptra to deliver an AI-first experience for customers across every touchpoint. Dioptra extended the Icertis platform’s operations capabilities with surgical redlining, automated playbook creation, and pre-signature agents that handle first line of review on every agreement.

These AI investments and new agentic capabilities enabled Icertis to increase AI annual recurring revenue (ARR) by nearly 40 percent year-over-year.

Driving Industry Excellence

Icertis continues to deliver industry-specific solutions that address the unique contracting needs of organizations in the public sector, healthcare, financial services, and more. In 2025, the company launched Icertis for Healthcare Providers to reduce time to value by combining Vera AI with contract capabilities built expressly for healthcare.

Icertis also grew its public sector practice by more than 80 percent year-over-year and solidified relationships with the country’s most mission-critical government agencies. In the second quarter, Icertis will open a new office in Reston, Va., to serve as the central hub for its federal and government contracting business.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

SAP and Icertis expanded their partnership in 2025, with Icertis joining the highest tier of SAP partners as the only SAP Solution Extension for contracting that enables native integration with SAP Ariba. SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis speeds and simplifies product deployment with preconfigured integrations, an improved user experience, and one-stop licensing. Looking ahead, Icertis is co-innovating with SAP to rebuild an agent-first contracting experience embedded within next-gen SAP Ariba.

Within its partner ecosystem, Icertis also continued to deepen relationships with existing partners like Accenture – the flagship customer for Vera Analytics – and form new strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Thomson Reuters to transform legal work through an integration with its GenAI assistant, CoCounsel.

“Enterprises choose Icertis Contract Intelligence because we offer a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform driven by the most complete contract AI in the market,” said Nitin Khorana, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, Icertis. “Our strategic partners like SAP and clear focus on the healthcare, public sector, and financial services industries continue to position Icertis as a future-proof AI investment for customers looking to realize value.”

Icertis is recognized as a contract lifecycle management (CLM) leader by IDC and Forrester, and one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas according to the Financial Times. With the backing of investors including B Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Greycroft, and Penny S. Pritzker (PSP) Partners, Icertis continues to drive the CLM market and pave the way for the future of autonomous contracting.

About Icertis

Icertis is the AI-native contract intelligence company that turns enterprise strategy into faster execution at scale. Powered by Vera, the Icertis platform delivers an enterprise-wide contract intelligence layer that understands business and industry context – connecting agreements, data, and systems to drive the future of autonomous contracting.

