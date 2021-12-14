United game postponed as League reports record Covid-19 cases

Manchester United have had their match with Brentford postponed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,)

Tonight’s game between Manchester United and Brentford has been postponed after a series of positive cases in the Old Trafford club.

Yesterday, United closed their training ground in a bid to stop the spread of the virus after a number of players and staff tested positive on Sunday morning after their 1-0 over Norwich in the Premier League.

The club said: “Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club requested the match to be rearranged.

“The Premier League took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisers.”

News comes as the League records 42 positive Covid-19 cases within its playing and staffing ranks, the highest since testing began – in May 2020.

Tottenham, too, are facing a fixture backlog with their match against Brighton postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak and their game against Burnley – cancelled because of weather – yet to be rescheduled.

There is a full round of League fixtures this week, with Norwich hosting Aston Villa and Leeds traveling to Manchester City this evening.

Tomorrow: Brighton host Wolves, Watford travel to Burnley, Palace and Southampton clash and Arsenal entertain West Ham.

Thursday will see Spurs travel to Leicester, Chelsea host Everton and Liverpool entertain Newcastle.

United’s match with London club Brentford was due to get underway tonight.