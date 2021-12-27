Manchester United striker Anthony Martial tells club of wish to leave

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick he wants to leave the club.(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has told Ralf Rangnick, the club’s interim manager, that he wishes to leave the club.

The Frenchman joined the Old Trafford club from Monaco in 2015 for £36m – then a transfer record for a teenage footballer.

Since then, he has played 268 times for United, netting 79 times.

Rangnick said: “He explained to me that he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

“I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.

“So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”

The France striker, who has two goals in his 30 appearances, is yet to feature for United under Rangnick, and has appeared just 10 times this season.

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United tonight in the Premier League to conclude a bumper Christmas fixture list which yesterday saw Manchester City beat Leicester City 6-3, Arsenal win away to Norwich 5-0 and West Ham lose 3-2 at home to Southampton.

Three matches, including Liverpool’s home match against Leeds, were postponed over injuries and Covid-19 outbreaks.

The January transfer window opens on 1 January 2022 and will close in England at 11pm on Monday 31 January.