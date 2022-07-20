Underground back to normal after days of heatwave-induced delays

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 2022/06/25: A passenger walks at Euston underground station platform. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

London Underground returned to normal as temperatures in the capital dropped more than 10 degrees overnight.

All lines were fully operational on Wednesday morning, with the Jubilee the only one to be experiencing major delays due to signal failures.

Overnight, temperatures plummeted from the mid-30s to the mid-20s, as warnings about flash floods in the capital were issued.

There are also minor delays on District, Circle and Central lines.

This comes after large swathes of the tube network were partly or fully suspended on Monday and Tuesday as scorching temperatures of 40c caused havoc.

Trains struggled with heat-related problems including its impact on signalling and cables.

At Oxford Circus, the London Fire Brigade was called yesterday after smoke was reported as coming from escalators, with it likely being due to brake pads overheating.

While much of the tube network is up and running, there is still major disruptions on national rail services, after heat caused rails to buckle and overhead lines to fall.

As of this morning, Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Gatwick Express and LUMO all had major disruption still.

Andy Lord, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “With possible lightning strikes and heavy rain forecast today, we are continuing to advise customers to check before they travel as this may cause some disruption to our services.”

“We have resources on standby to help manage heavy rain and we will be working hard to keep services running.”