Snow chaos in London as ALL tube lines and airports disrupted by winter weather

Homes are covered in snow after the first significant snow fall (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

London’s transport network was brought to a grinding halt on Monday morning after the capital woke up to a thick blanket of snow.

Transport for London’s status map showed widespread delays across the network, with every single line facing delays, cancellations and disruption.

There were severe delays especially on the Northern Line and Central Line, causing havoc for anyone bracing the ice and snow to get into the office.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railways, which runs the Thameslink into London said: “Unfortunately the snowy and icy weather has meant a number of incidents across the whole rail network, including on Thameslink.”

“Whilst there is a service running, passengers are likely to expect delays and cancellations, so we are asking people to only travel if essential and to check their train is running before travelling.”

This comes as Londoners prepare for continued strikes on the rail and train network in the run-up to Christmas.

All lines have been affected by the snow chaos.

Airports

Heathrow and London City Airport were among those to halt flights, as temperatures plummeted to below 0 degrees.

It is understood that at Heathrow, runways and taxiways are clear and working.

Despite runway closures – it’s not been needed at Britain’s busiest.

On background – Runways and taxiways are clear and operational, teams were out last night gritting etc. I know there have been runway closures at other airports but not something we’ve needed to do here. All colleagues are working hard to get passengers away and we can let you know how today progresses.

London City Airport said: “Flights will be restarting shortly. There will be a flow restriction to begin with as we work through the issues caused by the cancellations last night. Passengers should continue to contact their airlines for the latest flight information. “

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “The airport is open and flights are operating however snow and freezing weather is causing some delays and cancelations at the airport today.”

“Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”

Meanwhile, London Stansted told City AM its “runway is open and fully operational, and flights are taking off and landing normally. Some flights may be delayed due to the adverse weather. ” It told passengers to check before travelling, as individual airlines may be disrupted.

