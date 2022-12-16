Tube network thrown into chaos as rail strike continues

Londoners woke up today to severe disruption on the tube network as railways workers continue to strike.

London’s tube network has been thrown into chaos with significant delays and disruption as a result of the rail strikes.

Members of the union RMT working at Network Rail and 14 other operators will walk out today and tomorrow as part of a long-standing dispute over jobs and salaries.

They will be joined by platform workers affiliated with the TSSA union.

Delays and partial suspension have hit several tube services, including on the Bakerloo and Elizabeth lines and the London Overground.

The Bakerloo line is currently suspended between Queen Park and Harrow & Wealdstone, while London Overground services between Romford and Upminster, Surrey Quays and New Cross and Barking and Barking Riverside will remain down until 6.30pm.

A signal failure at Gloucester Road has contributed to the chaos, blocking clockwise services on the Circle line and causing severe delays on the District line.

Minor delays are also expected on the Victoria and Waterloo & City lines.