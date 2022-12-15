Platform staff accept Network Rail’s pay offer

Platform staff at Network Rail are getting closer to ending their industrial dispute after members of the union TSSA accepted a pay increase.

The union – which didn’t have any strike action planned after calling off its walkout on 17 December – said 85 per cent of members voted in favour of the proposal.

As part of the deal, staff will receive a pay increase of between nine and 11 per cent in addition to guaranteed job security until the end of January 2025.

The same offer was accepted by the union Unite, whilst rejected by members of the RMT.

“It’s great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail,” said TSSA’s organising director Luke Chester.

“It shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table.”

Chester has called on train operating companies to follow suit and come back to the negotiating table “with an improved offer which meets our aspirations.”

TSSA members working at the likes of Avanti West Coast, c2c and Southeastern will continue with this week’s walkout over jobs and salaries.

The announcement comes as Christmas strikes on Network Rail will go on as RMT members rejected the same pay deal.

Andrew Haines called on RMT bosses to “put their members’ interest first and end this dispute.”

“Their needless strike action is sabotaging the railway and will cost our employees, their members, dearly.”

RMT members working at Network Rail will strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on 27 December.

The union has been approached for comment.