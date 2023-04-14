London Underground hit by delays with lines disrupted by signal problems, faulty trains and even a fire

London Underground was crippled by delays this morning with almost all lines affected by some kind of disruption due to signal failures and even a fire.

There are currently severe delays on the Metropolitan Line, Circle Line and Hammersmith and City Line due to a faulty train at Baker Street.

Anyone trying to get into the City are advised to use the bus or an alternative route, with the Northern and Central lines working fine.

Transport for London said tickets are being accepted on London Buses and Chiltern Railways.

Meanwhile, the Bakerloo Line has Severe delays between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone and minor delays on the rest of the line due to a signal failure at Harlesden.

The Jubilee Line also has minor delays due to train cancellations, while the Piccadilly Line, which runs to London’s Heathrow Airport, has severe delays due to an earlier fire alert at Bounds Green.

Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, the Elizabeth line, which also goes to Heathrow, and Great Northern.

While the Underground is experience lots of problems, London Overground is also reporting severe delays between Euston and Watford Junction due to a signal failure at Harlesden.

This comes after Network Rail told commuters to completely avoid the major London hub yesterday due to signal failures.

As of Friday morning, Network Rail told City A.M.: “Services in and out of London Waterloo are running as normal today and no other London stations are currently experiencing any disruption.”