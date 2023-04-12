Liverpool Street redevelopment: Project secures support of key London business body

New Liverpool St

A key business body has shown its support for the £1.5bn redevelopment of Liverpool Station as it calls for greater measures to streamline access to London’s financial hub.

The City of London Chamber of Commerce said this morning that it has decided to back the redevelopment of Liverpool Street Station, which could potentially see new office space and a hotel plonked on top of the tower.

The body said the redevelopment, which will be backed by Shard Quarter developer Sellar, alongside Network Rail and Elizabeth line operator RMT, would help “future-proof” the station’s and also improve the direction from Broadgate which often “confuses” passengers heading into the City.

“Businesses in the City of London rely on the key rail terminuses in the capital. Liverpool Street station is the main terminus for passengers to arrive from London Stansted by rail,” Alderman Prem Goyal, chair of City of London Chamber of Commerce said.

“A redeveloped station will act as a major gateway to the City from Essex, Berkshire and across Greater London as well as for Heathrow and Stansted airports.”

Proposed plans to enhance the station would see the entrance at Bishop Gates transformed and there has also been talks by developers to include a “publicly accessible roof garden and swimming pool”.

However there has been push back from conservation groups regarding the redevelopment would some arguing it would ruin the heritage of the station which first opened in 1875.

