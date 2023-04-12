FTSE 100 live: London index struggles for direction ahead of US inflation figures

London’s FTSE 100 struggled for direction this morning as investors sat tight ahead of a key batch of inflation data in the US this afternoon.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.22 per cent to 7,802.96 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, bumped up 0.14 per cent to nearly 19,000 points.

Traders seemingly kept their powder dry during opening exchanges in the City today until they see whether the US Federal Reserve’s series of aggressive interest rate hikes is taming inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The rate of price increases has been gradually falling across the pond since last summer and is expected to slip again to 5.2 per cent, although economists are more closely watching the core inflation print, which strips out energy and food prices.

That number runs the risk of staying too high for Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comfort, potentially luring him and the rest of the federal open market committee into another rate hike next month.

But traders also reckon there’s a chance the Fed will hold fire on heaping more pressure on the US economy for fear of sparking further turmoil in the banking sector that has snagged Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank.

The International Monetary Fund yesterday warned more stress could spring up in the global financial network if inflation stays high and central banks have to keep hiking borrowing costs.

Retailers powered London’s FTSE 100 higher, with Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group topping the premier index, climbing nearly two per cent.

Luxury fashion retailer and trench coat maker Burberry advancing one per cent.

“In the UK, markets also struggled for direction given the outcome from Wall Street and a mixed session in Asia which was rather more focused on the geopolitical tensions around the situation in Taiwan. The FTSE100 cautiously inched up at the open, with few moves of note from any particular stocks or sectors,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said.

The pound was broadly flat against the US dollar.

Oil prices nudged around 0.3 per cent higher.