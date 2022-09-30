Under the hammer: Why Dalmore is doubling down on limited edition whisky

Historic Scotch distillery The Dalmore is set to double down on a growing reputation for luxury single malts in a growing sign of the industry’s growth as an asset class.

The Dalmore will send one of three rare 48 year old whiskies to auction at Sotheby’s, with the golden liquid housed in a sculpture conceived by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma – made from oak sourced in both Japan and Scotland.

It’s a sign of the whisky industry’s ever-increasing awareness of rare expression’s collectible value – and their strength as an asset class.

Sotheby’s sold $22m worth of spirits in 2021, up from just $4m in 2017, and the Scotch Whisky Association reckons cask whisky ownership has delivered average returns of around 10 per cent in recent years.

The new Luminary No 1 edition features a rare edition, created by The Dalmore Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE as well as Kengo Kuma. Only three have been created, with one to go to Sotheby’s alongside its sculptural home.

A collectible single malt produced by The Dalmore whisky maker Gregg Glass and Kuma’s protege Maurizio Mucciola will also be on offer, with approximately 15,000 bottles created.

The Dalmore Luminary collectible will be priced at £250