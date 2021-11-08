Under-fire Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta faces French investigation

French authorities are investigating under-fire Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire, according to The Financial Times.

Gupta is the chairman and CEO of crisis-ridden GFG Alliance, a company specialising in mining, industry and trading.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said it was probing Gupta’s French operations over allegations of “misuse of corporate assets” and “money laundering”.

GFG Alliance holds multiple important assets in the GFG Alliance in France.

Its French portfolio includes plants and smelters Gupta bought during a multibillion-dollar spending spree financed by the now collapsed Greensill Capital.

Some of the allegations reportedly concern Gupta’s efforts to maintain control of an aluminium smelter in Dunkirk, the largest in Europe.

Public officials highlighted a deal Gupta made with commodities specialists Glencore as he tried to fight off a takeover attempt by US private equity firm, American Industrial Partners.

The investigation caps off a difficult week for the UK metal magnate, who was heavily criticised by MPs in a Westminster committee report.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee has called for the Insolvency Service to look into whether Gupta breached his fiduciary duties as company director.

It has also pushed for regulatory authorities to investigate King & King, the auditors of multiple GFG Alliance businesses.